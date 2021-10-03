Adam Dwayne Denman

March 21, 1980 - Oct. 1, 2021

BLOOMINGTON - Adam D Denman, 41, of Bloomington, IL was called home by Jesus at 1:30 a.m. Friday morning, October 1, 2021, at OSF Saint Joseph Hospital.

His funeral will be at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, October 6 at St. Patrick Church of Merna with Monsignor Gerald T. Ward officiating. Visitation will be from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m., Tuesday and from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, both at the church.

Adam was born March 21, 1980, in Bloomington, IL the son of Joe and Danette (Funk) Denman. He is survived by his brother Justin (Heather) Denman and sister Trisha Denman; nephews Harper and Mason Wood, Blake and Briggs Denman; and Grandfather Richard Denman. He is preceded in death by his grandparents Richard and Sabina Funk and Kathryn Denman.

Adam loved family, being "Unky Adam", fishing, doing puzzles with his mom, keeping his car clean, the family pet "Bernie", family vacations (especially cruises), and steaks from College Hills Meat Shop.

Adam was intrinsically artistic. He held a special place in his heart for the downtrodden and has literally given the coat off his back and his last dollar to someone in need. He was funny and he was fierce. He was, and always will be, the strongest man we know.

Adam was a St. Jude Research Hospital patient since the early age of 4. He just celebrated the 30th anniversary of a bone marrow transplant and is documented in The New England Journal of Medicine to have been the first person to survive such a transplant with his disease. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to St. Jude Hospital at https:/www.stjude.orgonateonate-to-st-jude.html

A special thank you to Adam's doctor and friend Dr. Sriratana… and to the hundreds of people who have prayed for Adam and our family since he was a little boy.

