Adrienne (Adie) Lucille Ross Pozzi

Aug.13, 1941 - June 25, 2021

STREATOR - Adrienne (Adie) Lucille Ross Pozzi, age 79, born August 13, 1941, to James and Lorene (Bade) Ross at St. Mary's Hospital, Streator, Illinois, was reunited with her heavenly Father and the Angels above on June 25, 2021.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 AM Thursday at St. Michael the Archangel Church, Streator with Father Austin Bosse, Officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:00-11:00 AM Thursday at Solon-Telford Funeral Home, Streator. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery, Streator.

Adie was a lifelong resident of Streator, Illinois, she attended Ralph Plumb Grade School and was a graduate of Streator Township High School, class of 1959. She married Victor John Pozzi Jr. of Cherry Illinois on March 3, 1962, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Cherry, Illinois. Vic and Adie celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary in 2021.

Second to family, Adie's main love was the arts and bringing beauty to the world! She was a talented clothing designer and seamstress running her own business for many years. She went on to share her talents as head seamstress at the Bridal Cottage and Opdykes. Chances are if you were married in Streator in the 70's-90's Adie probably altered your dress for you or perhaps made a first Communion dress for your little girl!. Adrienne won 2, 1st place ribbons in the Streator 1976 Bicentennial, 1 for the dress she designed and wore and the other for her Himmel Torte. In recent years Adie won another 1st place ribbon for sewing at the Illinois State Fair!

Throughout her life Adrienne excelled in singing, winning numerous 1st place trophies and blue ribbon awards throughout the State. As a youth, she studied voice under couch Lucille Schiffbauer and was mentored by Streator High School's John Rouillard who encouraged her to further pursue voice upon high school graduation. Throughout her life she followed her love of music, singing at numerous private functions, including performing for the Governor of Illinois. Throughout the 70's, 80's and 90's Adie was a popular choice for singing at weddings throughout the area being accompanied by her lifelong friend Sharon Hatzer. The duo also provided the St. Patrick's Day musical entertainment for S.A.F.O.E's holiday shenanigans for decades. As a devoted Catholic, she taught music at St. Anthony's grade school, was a member of the Streator community choir and was a member and Choir Director of St. Stephen's/St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church for 5 decades. Notably, Adie's commitment to the Catholic faith and God was the foundation of her life.

As a proud member of St. Stephen's parish, Adie served as an active member of the Parent's Club, making all of the cheerleading uniforms for the inaugural 1976-1977 cheer squad. She worked the annual parish Chicken Dinners, Ice Cream Socials and Salad Luncheons.

Adie was an accomplished southwest and folk painter selling many of her works at local art fairs and craft shows through the 80's and 90's.

Adie loved to dance at Indian Acres in Streator, where she snuck her younger sister, Mary Lou, in to hit the dance floor. Adie and her sister-in-law, Joni Pozzi, enjoyed dancing the night away at local venues including the Les Buzz Ballroom in Spring Valley! She was a member of the Streator Boot Kickers and an avid Irish dancer.

Adie performed at Teletype at Owens Illinois where her father Jimmy Ross worked, transcriptionist at North Central Behavioral health of LaSalle County and at Afni in Bloomington, Illinois.

Adrienne loved to travel and experienced life's adventures both domestically and abroad. One of her favorite visits was to England and Ireland with her sister Kate. She loved Montana (where her grandparents lived, Al and Edna Brass) She loved family vacations with her children and grandchildren to Wyoming, Key West and Disney.

Adie was a lover of all things history especially the Civil War and Native American history.

Adrienne's most treasured joy in life was her family, a family gathering and a glass of chardonnay. Her children, her grandchildren, great grandchildren, her large extended family, brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews and their families. Adie always shared her father's sage wisdom with others, that in the end the only thing that really matters is family….Adie is survived by her beloved husband, Victor John Pozzi; children, Ramona Ernest (Scott), Rebecca Harmon (Tim), Victor R. Pozzi, Eileen Dominguez (Rocky); grandchildren, Maria Harmon, Desolina Dominguez, Angelina Dominguez, Andrew Harmon, Nate Harmon, MaryKate Ernest, Kelly Ernest; great grandchildren, Dexter Harmon, Theo Harmon and Ben Edgar; sisters, Jean Worsley, Mary Lou Miller, Kate Friederich and Susan Yusko. She was preceded in death by her parents, James Arthur Ross, Lorene Lucille Ross and brother Jimmy Ross.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.solontelford.com