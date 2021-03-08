Menu
Alan LaRochelle
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021

Alan LaRochelle

Aug. 31, 1943 - March 3, 2021

BLOOMINGTON - Alan LaRochelle, 77, of Bloomington, IL, passed away on March 3, 2021 in Blufton, SC. Born in Normal, IL to Kingsley and Mildred he grew up in El Paso. Alan graduated Illinois state University where he competed on the track team. In 1964 Alan was awarded the first varsity letter "I" in school history after Normal Illinois State University dropped "Normal" from the name. He taught for several years before starting a wood sign making business from scratch. He owned and operated West Side Lumber and West Side Forrest Products before retiring at 53 years of age. Alan and his wife traveled extensively. They lived in Florida and South Carolina over the years but always maintained a home in Bloomington. Alan was an instrument rated pilot who flew and maintained planes for 38 years. He also enjoyed restoring cars, wood working, golf and fishing. He was a member of Red Damn Baptist Church.

Alan is survived by wife, Marian; two sons, and seven grandchildren. Dave LaRochelle resides in Palmyra, VA with wife Bridget and children Mia, Cole, Piper, Chase, and Erin. Mike LaRochelle lives in White Heath, IL with wife Misty and children Peyton and Chloe. Alan's brother Rodger lives in TX. He is preceded in death by sister Janet.

Alan will be remembered as a friend to all. He went out of his way to be kind and help others. He was a role model who worked hard at everything he did. Alan loved his family and his country. He will be missed.

In lieu of flowers, Alan requests donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Alan will be cremated. He will be interned at East Lawn cemetery with a celebration of life to follow this summer.


Published by The Pantagraph on Mar. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss. When we were young, Al, Richard and I would spend every day together. We had a bicycle repair shop in Al´s garage. We melted lead tire weights in Al´s kitchen to make a discus, it was heavy. Al would throw it as a discus. We played with that allot. When we got a little older we we work on Al´s model T at a near by gas station. Al was changing a light bulb in the model t and he dropped the Lens on the concrete floor. Later we would ride around in his 409 Chevy. I have story after story we made together. In El Paso we lived three blocks apart and in Bloomington three blocks apart. We both lived I Hawthorne. I wish I had known that. I saw Al´s seat in Tipton Park. It´s right across from my house.
Jim Sengpiel
Friend
July 12, 2021
Deepest and Sincerest Sympathy to you Marian and your Family in the loss of Al. He was a great golfing partner and I always enjoyed our after golfing conversations . Sincerely, Roger Heerdt
Roger Heerdt
March 9, 2021
Marian and family, So sorry to read of your husband´s passing. We did not know him, but sending our deepest condolences.
Judy and Ruel Wright
March 8, 2021
When my father passed away we were living in Saddlebrooke AZ, and Alan sent me the sweetest condolence message. I remember thinking what a special note that was and I´m not certain I had the opportunity to thank him. So, Alan, I´m thanking you now and will always remember you for that Best wishes to you, Marian. Sorry for your loss. Deanna
Deanna and Bryce
March 8, 2021
Marian, David, Michael, and families - we are so very sorry to learn of Al's passing. We love you guys and cherish the years we were blessed to have lived next door. Our prayers will be with you, that you will be sustained and comforted.
Mark & Beth Aldridge
March 8, 2021
S0 very sorry to hear about AL. You have our deepest sympathy. He will be so very missed. Prayers for the whole family
Sandy and Mark hotlen
March 8, 2021
Words fail to express our sorrow for your loss. Be gentle with yourself and take all the time you need to heal. You are in our thoughts, and in our hearts. Remember you are not alone.
Valerie and Tom Eggers
March 8, 2021
I'm so sorry to learn of Al's recent death. Prayers and loving thoughts to you and your family, Marian.
Jody Meizelis
March 8, 2021
I am sorry to see this. Al was so very important in my life, as the co-owner of MY first plane, as client of my accounting career, a good golf buddy etc. I, for one, will fondly always remember him.
Kevin Leary
March 8, 2021
So sorry to hear this...Al was a class act! Miss you friend!
Sally Zanoni
March 8, 2021
We send our deepest sympathy to Marian, David,Michael and their families in Al's passing. What a wonderful neighbor he was to our family in the years we lived by them in the Lara Trace subdivision. Al was the epitome of a good neighbor. Our prayers of peace are with the family and may he rest in peace, Steve & Judy
Steve & Judy LaBerge
March 8, 2021
My sincerest condolences to all. He was definitely a friendly man. Very generous to all. Prayers to all. Xoxo
Jennifer Wilkerson
March 8, 2021
