Alan LaRochelle

Aug. 31, 1943 - March 3, 2021

BLOOMINGTON - Alan LaRochelle, 77, of Bloomington, IL, passed away on March 3, 2021 in Blufton, SC. Born in Normal, IL to Kingsley and Mildred he grew up in El Paso. Alan graduated Illinois state University where he competed on the track team. In 1964 Alan was awarded the first varsity letter "I" in school history after Normal Illinois State University dropped "Normal" from the name. He taught for several years before starting a wood sign making business from scratch. He owned and operated West Side Lumber and West Side Forrest Products before retiring at 53 years of age. Alan and his wife traveled extensively. They lived in Florida and South Carolina over the years but always maintained a home in Bloomington. Alan was an instrument rated pilot who flew and maintained planes for 38 years. He also enjoyed restoring cars, wood working, golf and fishing. He was a member of Red Damn Baptist Church.

Alan is survived by wife, Marian; two sons, and seven grandchildren. Dave LaRochelle resides in Palmyra, VA with wife Bridget and children Mia, Cole, Piper, Chase, and Erin. Mike LaRochelle lives in White Heath, IL with wife Misty and children Peyton and Chloe. Alan's brother Rodger lives in TX. He is preceded in death by sister Janet.

Alan will be remembered as a friend to all. He went out of his way to be kind and help others. He was a role model who worked hard at everything he did. Alan loved his family and his country. He will be missed.

In lieu of flowers, Alan requests donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Alan will be cremated. He will be interned at East Lawn cemetery with a celebration of life to follow this summer.