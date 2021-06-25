Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Alejandro Agustin Sandoval
FUNERAL HOME
Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home
1104 N. Main St.
Bloomington, IL

Alejandro Agustin Sandoval (Alex)

Aug. 3, 1989 - June 16, 2021

NORMAL - Alejandro Agustin Sandoval (Alex), born August 3, 1989 (31), Normal, Illinois. On June 16, 2021, Alex was declared deceased in his home in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

His funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Bloomington with Monsignor Doug Hennessy officiating. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Military rites will be accorded. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements.

He was the son of Agustin Sandoval and Maria Galvan; husband of Erica Robedo (29); brother of Agustin G. Sandoval (43), Laura M. Sandoval (42), Rosetta S. Sandoval (40), Rafael Sandoval (deceased), Martha A. Sandoval (33), and Sara L. Sandoval (27).

Serving the United States Army as a Combat Medic from 2010 - 2014, and the United States Army Reserves from 2014 - Present, with one tour to Afghanistan. Pursuing his passion for IT at Troy University and obtaining his COMPTIA certifications through hard work.

Alex was a big kid at heart, he was a huge fan of dragon ball-Z, Batman/Superman, and video games. He was intelligent, responsible, caring, loving, thoughtful, reliable, funny/goofy, fun and a lot more. Alex had a wide range of amazing qualities, with a huge imagination that saw endless possibilities. He was a trustworthy individual, with a mind full of curiosity and deeply loved by many.

Alex has impacted our lives with many beautiful memories that we can forever hold close to our hearts.

May he Rest in Peace and guide/protect us as we continue our journey. Your family, wife, and friends will love you and remember you for the rest of our lives.

Online condolences and memories of Alex may be left for his family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.



Published by The Pantagraph on Jun. 25, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
711 N. Main St., Bloomington, IL
Jun
26
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
711 N. Main St., Bloomington, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
I worked with him in both Hawaii and Afghanistan. Such a sweet person. My condolences for your loss
Melody Mallory
Family
June 26, 2021
The Donaldson's
June 25, 2021
I'm so sorry to hear of your loss. Will keep you in my thoughts and prayers.
Georgia Shultz
Family
June 25, 2021
Very sorry for your loss. God Bless
Jim
June 25, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results