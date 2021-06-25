Alejandro Agustin Sandoval (Alex)

Aug. 3, 1989 - June 16, 2021

NORMAL - Alejandro Agustin Sandoval (Alex), born August 3, 1989 (31), Normal, Illinois. On June 16, 2021, Alex was declared deceased in his home in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

His funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Bloomington with Monsignor Doug Hennessy officiating. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Military rites will be accorded. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements.

He was the son of Agustin Sandoval and Maria Galvan; husband of Erica Robedo (29); brother of Agustin G. Sandoval (43), Laura M. Sandoval (42), Rosetta S. Sandoval (40), Rafael Sandoval (deceased), Martha A. Sandoval (33), and Sara L. Sandoval (27).

Serving the United States Army as a Combat Medic from 2010 - 2014, and the United States Army Reserves from 2014 - Present, with one tour to Afghanistan. Pursuing his passion for IT at Troy University and obtaining his COMPTIA certifications through hard work.

Alex was a big kid at heart, he was a huge fan of dragon ball-Z, Batman/Superman, and video games. He was intelligent, responsible, caring, loving, thoughtful, reliable, funny/goofy, fun and a lot more. Alex had a wide range of amazing qualities, with a huge imagination that saw endless possibilities. He was a trustworthy individual, with a mind full of curiosity and deeply loved by many.

Alex has impacted our lives with many beautiful memories that we can forever hold close to our hearts.

May he Rest in Peace and guide/protect us as we continue our journey. Your family, wife, and friends will love you and remember you for the rest of our lives.

Online condolences and memories of Alex may be left for his family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.