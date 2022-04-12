Aleta Jane Nord

Aug. 7, 1957 - Apr. 3, 2022

BLOOMINGTON - Aleta Jane Nord, age 64, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria. She was born August 7, 1957, in Salem Illinois, the youngest child of William "Red" and Lois (Lyons) Patton.

Aleta is survived by her sons: Jason and Travis Wheeler; her sister, Debbie Henderson; brothers: Keith Patton, Marvin Patton, Kenny Patton and seven grandchildren: Cecelia, Wyatt, Destiny, Davin, Trayson, Barrett and Lily. She was preceded in death by her parents and her daughter, Brandy Corbett.

Aleta was independent, spontaneous and always ready for a new adventure. This first became evident when at the age of 14 she left Salem and moved to Bloomington on her own. For most of the last fifty years Aleta worked as a server in several restaurants throughout Bloomington-Normal. She owned and operated her own restaurant, Aleta Jane's Cafe on Morrissey Drive in Bloomington for fifteen years, closing in 2016. She truly enjoyed serving and took a genuine interest in her customers resulting in so many of them becoming her friend.

Aleta was a small woman with a ready smile, seemingly endless energy, and enormous generosity. She had an uncanny knack for finding incredible treasures at garage and estate sales, eagerly awaited the first of the garden tomatoes every summer and was a terrible backseat driver. She was an amazing cook and often shared her culinary creations with friends accompanied by a glass of wine, conversation and much laughter. She was funny, kind, compassionate and will be greatly missed.

At Aleta's request, there will be no funeral or memorial service.