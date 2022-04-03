Menu
Alice K. Cerullo
Alice K. Cerullo

March 5, 1936 - April 1, 2022

BLOOMINGTON - Alice K. Cerullo, 86, of Bloomington, passed away at 8:26 a.m. Friday, April 1, 2022, at her residence.

Alice was born March 5, 1936, in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Alfred James and Kathryne (Hilyard) Rutter. She married Michael Cerullo, Jr. in Lincoln, il, in 1975. He survives.

Also surviving are five children: Kathy (Darren) Morgan, Karen Lynn Weber, Clarice (Steve) Heckler, Michael Cerullo III, and James Cerullo; seven grandchildren: Abby Weber, Dillon Morgan, Darien Morgan, Jacob Weber, David Merriman, Brian Heckler and Michael Cerullo IV; one sister, Mary Jane (Tim) Thompson.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and one brother, Alfred James "Jim" Rutter, Jr.

Her funeral will be at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, April 7, at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington. Visitation will be from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, Bloomington.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or to OSF Hospice.

Alice worked as a medical secretary for many years, retiring in 1995. She truly enjoyed her children, grandchildren and many friends. She also enjoyed playing bunco, pinochle and watching the Cubs. She will be greatly missed.

Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.calvertmemorial.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Apr. 3, 2022.
