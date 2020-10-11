Menu
Alice J. Deavers
1931 - 2020
BORN
1931
DIED
2020

BLOOMINGTON - Alice Jean "Nana" Deavers, 89, died on October 7th, 2020 in Nocatee, FL surrounded by her loving family. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in Bloomington.

Alice was born August 9, 1931 in Bellflower, IL, daughter of James and Ethel Kumler. She is a graduate of Leroy High School and Mennonite School of Nursing. She did post graduate work at Women's Hospital in Detroit, MI and was a registered nurse for over 60 years.

She is survived by her son Doug Deavers (Cheryl) of St. Augustine, FL; daughter Dianne Siverly (Bryan) of McKinney, TX; grandchildren Megan Kennedy, Matt Deavers, Ben and Dana Siverly; great-grandchildren Michael and Mason Kennedy. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Charles, and sister-in-law.

She was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church and served on the Mennonite Nurses Alumni Association. She loved the Cubs and playing bridge with her bridge groups of 60+ years.

Donations in her honor can be made to Illinois State University Mennonite College of Nursing and the Alzheimer's Association.


Published by The Pantagraph on Oct. 11, 2020.
