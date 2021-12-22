Alice E. Leitch

Sept. 23, 1944 - Dec. 20, 2021

NORMAL - Alice E. Leitch, 77, of Normal, formerly of East Peoria, passed away at 7:14 a.m. on Monday, December 20, 2021, at her home.

Her graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at Fondulac Cemetery in East Peoria with Rev. Krista Price officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the Susan G. Coleman Foundation. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Alice was born on September 23, 1944, in Iowa, a daughter to Archie and Dortha (Summers) McCloud. She married Ken Leitch on June 15, 1993, in Peoria.

Surviving are her husband, Ken Leitch of Normal; brother, John A. McCloud of Gary, IN; sister, Bonnie (Ken) J. Humphrey of Peoria; and step-daughters, Catherine (Steve) Mahon of Portland, OR, Carol (Scott) Dotson of Lake Forrest, Laura (John) Coleman of Minneapolis, MN, and Angela (Chris) Budzius of St. Paul, MN.

She was preceded in death by her parents, son, Matthew, and two sisters.

Alice was a graduate of the University of Iowa and worked in the field of Public Relations. She worked for several years as executive director of the East Peoria Chamber of Commerce and also worked for Commerce Bank in Peoria. Later, she worked for the McLean County Chamber of Commerce as the Membership Director.

Alice was outgoing and loved her work. She was full of energy and was a genuine, lovely lady who will be missed by all who knew her.

