Alice E. Leitch
FUNERAL HOME
Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home
1104 N. Main St.
Bloomington, IL

Alice E. Leitch

Sept. 23, 1944 - Dec. 20, 2021

NORMAL - Alice E. Leitch, 77, of Normal, formerly of East Peoria, passed away at 7:14 a.m. on Monday, December 20, 2021, at her home.

Her graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at Fondulac Cemetery in East Peoria with Rev. Krista Price officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the Susan G. Coleman Foundation. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Alice was born on September 23, 1944, in Iowa, a daughter to Archie and Dortha (Summers) McCloud. She married Ken Leitch on June 15, 1993, in Peoria.

Surviving are her husband, Ken Leitch of Normal; brother, John A. McCloud of Gary, IN; sister, Bonnie (Ken) J. Humphrey of Peoria; and step-daughters, Catherine (Steve) Mahon of Portland, OR, Carol (Scott) Dotson of Lake Forrest, Laura (John) Coleman of Minneapolis, MN, and Angela (Chris) Budzius of St. Paul, MN.

She was preceded in death by her parents, son, Matthew, and two sisters.

Alice was a graduate of the University of Iowa and worked in the field of Public Relations. She worked for several years as executive director of the East Peoria Chamber of Commerce and also worked for Commerce Bank in Peoria. Later, she worked for the McLean County Chamber of Commerce as the Membership Director.

Alice was outgoing and loved her work. She was full of energy and was a genuine, lovely lady who will be missed by all who knew her.

Online condolences and memories of Alice may be left for her family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Dec. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Fondulac Township Cemetery
1985 E. Washington St., East Peoria, IL
Ken, however much we are hurting, I know Alice's passing was a joyful one. Can you even imagine what she's seeing/experiencing right now? Still, for us left behind we will have a hole in our lives that she used to fill. While we can express gratitude that her pain is over, as humans we mourn our loss. LORD, give us peace and comfort as our loved ones go on before us. Help us to fill these empty places with loving memories. And, until our LORD JESUS returns to call us all home together Thy Will be done. Amen.
Joel Green
Friend
December 29, 2021
