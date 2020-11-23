Alice Marie Menold Steidinger

Dec. 29, 1938 - Nov. 21, 2020

BLOOMINGTON - Alice Marie Menold Steidinger went to meet her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Saturday, November 21, 2020. She had been hospitalized briefly at OSF in Bloomington, IL. Her granddaughter Shanna was by her side, enabling her extended family to share their love and memories virtually with her at her time of passing.

A private funeral will be held online at Bloomington Apostolic Christian Church on Wednesday, November 25 starting at 10:00 AM. The funeral service may be watched live at bnacchurch.org. Burial will be at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery at Mercy Creek, near Towanda, IL.

Alice was born on December 29, 1938 in Sabetha, Kansas to parents John and Dorothy Kaeb Menold. She married Donald E. Steidinger on February 26, 1961 in Sabetha, Kansas. He died on February 17, 2011. They had nine children: John (Pam Kafer) of Murfreesboro, TN, Luann (Larry) Hartzler of Creston, OH, Ted (Sara Bahler) of Cropsey, IL, Amy Bahler (Joe Richmond) of Towanda, IL, Mary Lynn (Steve) Stoller of Rittman, OH, Jay (Amy Kinzer) of Forrest, IL, Darwin of Goodfield, IL, Ryan (Lori Fehr) of Florissant, CO and Chris (Carol Streitmatter) of Princeville, IL.

She is survived by five sisters: Miriam, Marjorie, Helen, JoAnn, and Wilma and one brother, Donnie. She has 29 grandchildren and 37 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two brothers: Leroy and James, and a sister, Judy.

Alice was a loving and hard-working mother who dedicated herself to her family. She was a wonderful cook, who loved catering for family and friends and worked in the deli at Dave's Supermarket for a time. She was also a brilliant seamstress, working for many years doing alterations for Von Maur and Jos. A. Bank.

She loved gardening, tending to her home, and reading her Bible. She loved to travel - visiting her kids and grandchildren as often as she could, and going to Haiti on mission trips. She was an active member of the Bloomington Apostolic Christian Church. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her.

Memorials will be given in Alice's name to the Moriah Foundation and Haiti Missions.

Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements.

