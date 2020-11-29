Allen Ray Schrock

Aug. 22, 1941 - Nov. 26, 2020

CONGERVILLE - Allen Ray Schrock, 79, of Congerville, IL, went to be with Jesus on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at 7:30p.m., at the Eureka Apostolic Christian Home in Eureka, IL.

Allen was born on August 22, 1941 to Alvin and Irene (Rassi) Schrock, in Bloomington, IL. He married Carol Legel on January 27, 1963 in Roanoke, IL. She survives.

He is also survived by four children: Mark (Terri) Schrock of Congerville, IL, Lori (Myron) Rumbold of Wyanet, IL, Lynda (Rodney) Hinrichsen of Goodfield, IL, and Mike Schrock of Sarasota, FL; a brother, Steve (Gerri) Schrock of Congerville, IL; 10 grandchildren: Bradley (Kelsey) Schrock, Brian Schrock, Brandon Schrock, Katlyn (Brian) Sanden, Tyler (Marie) Rumbold, Kalie Rumbold, Kyle (Angie) Hinrichsen, Kent (Amber) Hinrichsen, Kate Hinrichsen, Kurtis Hinrichsen; five great-grandchildren: Keaton, Laynie, and Kinsley Schrock, Emery and Leah Sanden, and another great-grandchild due in February.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and twin infant sons, Thomas and Timothy.

Allen joined the Army National Guard right out of high school in 1959, and served through 1967. Allen worked for family businesses, starting with the family farms helping raise Black Angus Cattle, and then at Schrock Hybrid Corn Company, and Schrock Builders. In 1982, he then started his own construction business, Allen Schrock and Sons, with his son, Mark, later adding the crane service in 1986.

Allen gave his life to the Lord and was baptized in April, 1962, and became a member of the Congerville Apostolic Christian Church. He was very involved in church as a Sunday School teacher, church song leader, and Bible Class song leader. Allen loved to sing!

Allen loved working with the youth, not only in church, but also as a cub scout and boy scout leader, as well as a 4H leader. He also spent time serving on the Unit 140 School board, as well as the committee to help start the Unit 140 Music Boosters, the Eureka AC Home board, the Congerville Village board, and was very active with the Congerville Community Club. Allen was a volunteer firefighter for many years in Congerville.

Allen was a loving husband, father, and grandpa. He enjoyed working with his children over the years raising and showing their sheep. He always loved seeing all the grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and enjoyed teaching them how to play Checkers and Monopoly.

Allen's greatest legacy was seen through how he lived out his faith daily and continues through the love he had for others. He was a godly man and an inspiration to many. Allen's love, kindness and gentle spirit showed in everything he did.

The family would like to thank the Eureka Apostolic Christian Home and Dr. Fogo for their excellent and loving care for Allen while he was there.

Allen was a member of the Congerville Apostolic Christian Church where funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Church ministers will officiate. Visitation will be held from 9:00-10:45 a.m. on Tuesday prior to funeral services at the church. Private family burial will take place after the funeral services. Social distancing guidelines will be observed and masks are recommended at the visitation and funeral. Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka is handling arrangements for the family.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Congerville Fire Department and to the Eureka Apostolic Christian Home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.argoruestmanharris.com.