Alpha Josephine Oesch Sweeney

Jan. 25, 1928 - Nov. 9, 2020

BLOOMINGTON - Alpha Josephine Oesch Sweeney, 92 of Bloomington, passed away at 12:27 p.m., Monday, November 9, 2020 at her daughter's home in Lemont.

Alpha was born January 25, 1928 in Bloomington, the daughter of William and Adah Remus Oesch. She married the love of her life, Robert J. Sweeney on March 15, 1945 in Peoria. He preceded her in death on April 1, 1975.

Survivors include three sons: William Patrick of Normal, Robert Michael (Trevia) of Shirley and Timothy Mark of Bloomington; two daughters, Vicki Anne (Morris) Sunkel of Bloomington and Mary Kerry (Kevin) O'Connor of Lemont; eighteen grandchildren and many great grandchildren; two sisters: Ida Meihsner and Dorthy Neal, both of Bloomington.

She was preceded in death by three children: Susan Kaye Hinthorn, Kathryn Christine Heavilin and Christopher Francis Sweeney; a daughter-in-law, Sharon Sweeney; two brothers: Bill and Ted Oesch, a sister Eileen Rigsby and her twin sister Ada Peasley, who passed away two days prior to Alpha.

Alpha worked at Roland's in downtown Bloomington for 10 years and Milner Library at Illinois State University for 18 years. She enjoyed reading mysteries and other good hardback books; listening to music, especially Frank Sinatra. She loved driving her car, enjoyed springtime and Christmas.

