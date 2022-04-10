Alvina May Ford

May 11, 1918 - April 4, 2022

MINONK - Alvina May Ford, 103, of West Salem, WI, formerly of Minonk, died April 4, 2022, in West Salem, WI.

Funeral services will be at a later time with burial in the Minonk Township Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Paul's United Church of Christ Minonk or to a charity of the donor's choice.

Mrs. Ford was born on May 11, 1918, in Minonk township, the daughter of Henry and Lena (Falk) May. She married R. Wesley Ford September 28, 1938. He died Jan 6, 2008.

Survivors include one son, Thomas E. Ford, Mesa, AZ: two daughters: Linda (John) Hamilton, Onalaska, WI, and Karen (Joe) Vallow, Poplar Bluff, MO; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 69-years; her parents; three sisters; one brother; and one daughter-in-law.

She and her husband owned and operated Ford's Electric Shop, Minonk, for over 30-years. After retirement they wintered in Apache Junction, AZ, for 15-years. They moved to Wisconsin in 2000.

Mrs. Ford was a member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Minonk, and the First Congregational United Church of Christ, LaCrosse, WI.

