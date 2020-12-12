Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Alyce Jeanne Taylor
1943 - 2020
BORN
1943
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Duffy-Pils Memorial Home - Fairbury - Fairbury
100 W. Maple St.
Fairbury, IL

Alyce Jeanne Taylor

April 9, 1943 - Dec. 9, 2020

NORMAL - Alyce Jeanne Taylor, 77 of Normal, died at 7:40 a.m., Wednesday, December 9, 2020 surrounded by her family at her residence in Normal. She was a beloved wife, mom, mother-in-law, grandma, great grandma, sister, aunt, and friend.

Private family services will be held with burial at Avoca Twp. Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to PATH – a crisis hotline and social service agency (201 E. Grove St. #2a Bloomington, IL 61701) or Community Bible Fellowship (1131 State Rt. 251 El Paso, IL 61738). Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury, has charge of arrangements.

Alyce was born April 9, 1943 in Fairbury, a daughter of Benjamin E. and Melvis E. Gibb Sutton. They preceded her in death. She married Charles Allen Taylor on December 22, 1963 in Fairbury. He survives in Normal.

Other survivors include her children: Gayle (John) Rose of Greensboro, NC and Jeffrey Taylor of Bloomington; two grandchildren: Garrett (Jenny) Taylor and Grace Taylor; one great-grandson, Hudson; one sister, Sandra (Steve) Rieger of Forrest and one brother, Dale Sutton of Max Meadows, VA.

She graduated from Fairbury-Cropsey High School, Class of 1961 and went on to obtain her Associate's Degree from Midstate College in Peoria. She loved to make cards, quilt, cook and travel with family and dear friends the Schertz's and Verbout's. She volunteered for PATH for over 20 years and other nonprofits and was a member of Community Bible Fellowship.

A guest registry is available at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Dec. 12, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Duffy-Pils Memorial Home - Fairbury - Fairbury
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Duffy-Pils Memorial Home - Fairbury - Fairbury.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
So sorry to hear about Alyce. Thoughts and Prayers out to Chuck and Family.
Donna Craig
December 13, 2020
So sorry to hear of your loss. My deepest sympathy to Chuck and his family.
Jay Self
December 12, 2020
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results