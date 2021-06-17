Alyceanne Chambers

Oct. 19, 1943 - June 4, 2021

BLOOMINGTON - Alyceanne Chambers, 77, of Bloomington, passed away at 5:30 p.m. Friday, June 4, 2021 in Bloomington, IL.

Alyceanne was born October 19, 1943 in Jefferson City, MO. The daughter of Ralph W. and Violette Irene (Jones) Young. She married Robert Alan Chambers on December 23, 1959. He preceded her in death. She later married John Edward Aldridge on April 19, 2013. He also preceded her in death.

She is survived by three children: Ralph Alan Chambers, Robert (Sheryl) Grant Chambers and Patty (John) Ann Grove; ten grandchildren: Ryan Chambers, Rachel Chambers, Christina Chambers, Robert Chambers, Jr., Tallon Chambers, Tayg Chambers, Steven Toliver, Cody Toliver, Kendra Toliver and Casey Toliver; eight great-grandchildren: Lexi Chambers, Connor Chambers, Evan Chambers, Sloan Chambers, Johnnie Toliver, Gracie Toliver, Willow Toliver and Rowen Toliver; brothers and sisters: Charles (Roseann) Hoeft, William (Shirley) Arnold and Kathy (Vic) Kraw.

She was preceded in death her daughter Joann Irene Chambers, a brother Alfred Arnold and a sister Betty.

Alyceanne was a member of the Bloomington Moose Lodge #745/Women of the Moose Chapter 173. She had many close friends over the years. She loved volunteering. She was involved in the PTA, Boy Scouts and church committees when her children were young. Recently the Women of the Moose (WOTM) Lodge was her passion.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, July 24, 2021 at the Bloomington Moose Lodge #745. Cremation rites were accorded. Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be made to the OSF Hospice-Eastern Region, 211 N. Landmark Drive, Suite D3, Normal, IL. 61761

The family would like to say a special thank you to OSF Hospice for their assistance.

Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.calvertmemorial.com.