Amanda R. Robbins

April 14, 1988 - Dec. 4, 2020

NORMAL – Amanda R. Robbins, 32, of Normal, passed away at 5:42 p.m. on Friday, December 4, 2020 at her home.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at East Lawn Memorial Gardens in Bloomington. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements.

Amanda was born on April 14, 1988, in Normal, a daughter to Hank Robbins and Kathy Lindaman Whittier.

She leaves behind her mother, Kathy (David Reich) Whittier; children: Landen and Kaiden Leichtenburg whom she loved dearly; siblings, Danny Whittier, George Whittier, Michael (Erin) Whittier, Timmy Robbins, Michael Cody, Hank Robbins, Angie, Marcie Klauzer, Shelly, Jody; step-brothers, Robbie Schultz; adopted sisters, Deborah, Jacie, Kristi; adopted brother, Billy; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her father, Hank Robbins, and sister, Rebekah Burk.

Amanda loved her family dearly, especially her sons. She had a very caring heart and would do anything she could to help anyone she could. Amanda loved art, music, and loved life. She will be dearly missed by all, especially her mother.

Rest in peace and fly high our angel.

Online condolences and memories of Amanda may be left for family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
East Lawn Memorial Gardens
Bloomington, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I went to high school with Hank , and I send my deepest sympathies to the family.
James H Fleming
December 9, 2020
