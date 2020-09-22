EL PASO - Amelia Ann "Sue" Eads age 77 of, El Paso, IL formerly of Bloomington-Normal, passed away at 5:25 AM on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Heritage Health, El Paso IL. There will be a service celebrating her life at a later date. The family suggests memorials be made to the American Cancer Society, Autism Society of McLean, United Cerebral Palsy or a charity of the donor's choice. Arrangements are being handled by Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL.

Sue was born January 18, 1943 in Bloomington, IL the daughter of John and Evelyn Ganner Butzirus. She married Wesley Ray Eads on May 28, 1976 in Bloomington, IL. He passed away on November 7, 1984.

Surviving are her 3 children, Kent (Brenda) Nichols, Bloomington IL, Cindy Bevers, Normal IL, Tony (Holly) Eads, Bartonville, IL, grandchildren, Adam, Dallas, Taylor, Kalie, Logan, Kierstyn, Anthony, Gabriel and Amelia, a great grandson, Vincent, brothers, John (Jill) Schlipf, Gridley, Tom (Joan) Bill, Oxford, IN, Danny (Jane) Bill, Gridley, IL, Steve (Karmen) Bertche, IN. sisters, Mary Lou (Harold) Juday, Urbana, IL, Vicki Butzirus, IL and a niece Patty Wert, Bloomington, IL.

Sue is preceded in death by her parents, 3 brothers and 2 sisters.

Sue had worked at State Farm Insurance Company, Bloomington, IL for over 20 years.

She enjoyed online shopping.

