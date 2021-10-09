Menu
Andrew Blickensderfer
1992 - 2021
BORN
1992
DIED
2021

Andrew Blickensderfer

March 6, 1992 - Oct. 2, 2021

BLOOMINGTON – Andrew Christian Blickensderfer, 29, of Port Saint Lucie, FL, formerly of Bloomington, passed onto his heavenly home Saturday, October 2, 2021.

Drew was born on March 6, 1992, in Bloomington, the son of Paul E. and Nancy R. Blickensderfer. He attended Trinity Lutheran School, Bloomington, Normal Community High School and Illinois State University. Drew was previously a manager at American Eagle in Decatur and Springfield. He served on mission trips in Mexico and the Dominican Republic.

Drew was an avid sports fan, engaging in the weekly pick discussion with family members and happily getting to see his Chicago Cubs win the World Series and the Chicago Blackhawks win the Stanley Cup. He loved kids, helped care for them, and they all gravitated to his warm and caring nature. The beach, his girlfriend Lindsay Basil and their furry friend Rizzo were his favorite way to pass a relaxing afternoon.

He is survived by his parents, Paul and Nancy Blickensderfer, Bloomington; two siblings: Noah Blickensderfer, Bloomington, and Emma Blickensderfer, Chicago; his girlfriend Lindsay Basil, Port Saint Lucie and Lindsay's family; his paternal grandfather Raymond Mercker, Bloomington; his maternal grandmother Dolores Blickensderfer Wegman, Hopedale; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Margaret (Grammy) Mercker; and paternal grandfather Charlie Blickensderfer.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 13, 10:00 at Vale Church Bloomington. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.


Published by The Pantagraph on Oct. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
Vale Church
Bloomington, IL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Kyle and Sara Campbell Family
November 12, 2021
Nancy and Paul, we were so very sad to hear about Drew's passing. Our hearts are breaking for you. You and your family will be in our thoughts and prayers!
Jeff and Michelle Kilcher
October 16, 2021
Paul & Nancy, sadden to hear the loss of Drew. Thoughts & Prayers are with you and the family.
Lynn Pinkston
October 12, 2021
Paul and Nancy, I´m so very sorry to learn of your loss. Thoughts and prayers to you and your family.
John Harris
October 12, 2021
Paul & Nancy, there are no words to express our sadness for Drew's passing. Please know that our thoughts & prayers are with you and your family.
Richard & Georgia Riley
Friend
October 12, 2021
Paul, sorry for your loss. Please know you and your fam are in my prayers.
Louis McGaugh
October 12, 2021
Nancy and Paul - I am so sorry for your loss. I pray for comfort and healing during this time. My thoughts and prayers are with you during this time.
Cindy Kuznia
Family
October 12, 2021
Paul, Nancy, Noah & Emma~ We are so very shocked and saddened to hear of Drew´s passing. He was the sweetest and funniest! Sending you all our love and prayers.
Andy & Heidi Whaley
October 11, 2021
Nancy, I am so sorry for your loss. Praying for peace and comfort.
Genny Petersen
October 11, 2021
My deepest sympathy for your loss. May you keep the good memories and accept the bad.
Steve Cravens
October 11, 2021
Nancy & Paul -My heart breaks for you .... May our Heavenly Father wrap his loving arms around you and bring you peace and comfort
Lorijean Wood
October 10, 2021
Our love and prayers to you and your family at this difficult time. May you find peace and strength in your Lord Jesus.
Cindy and Jay Cummins
October 10, 2021
Sending our deepest sympathy for your loss. Prayers for comfort & peace. Jerry & Karan
Jerry & Karan Parmele
Friend
October 9, 2021
Oh Nancy, my heart breaks for you. I am praying for you and your familiy's strength and just to get through each day. Hugs, Joyce
Joyce Klokkenga
Other
October 9, 2021
We're so sorry to hear about Drew's passing. For right now and all the days ahead - wishing you strength and peace.
Beth and Jon Smith
October 9, 2021
Paul and Nancy, I'm so very sorry for your loss. Prayers for your family's peace and healing.
Diane Sigler Cope
Friend
October 9, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. Thoughts and prayers to all of you.
Kay Queen
October 9, 2021
