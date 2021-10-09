Andrew Blickensderfer

March 6, 1992 - Oct. 2, 2021

BLOOMINGTON – Andrew Christian Blickensderfer, 29, of Port Saint Lucie, FL, formerly of Bloomington, passed onto his heavenly home Saturday, October 2, 2021.

Drew was born on March 6, 1992, in Bloomington, the son of Paul E. and Nancy R. Blickensderfer. He attended Trinity Lutheran School, Bloomington, Normal Community High School and Illinois State University. Drew was previously a manager at American Eagle in Decatur and Springfield. He served on mission trips in Mexico and the Dominican Republic.

Drew was an avid sports fan, engaging in the weekly pick discussion with family members and happily getting to see his Chicago Cubs win the World Series and the Chicago Blackhawks win the Stanley Cup. He loved kids, helped care for them, and they all gravitated to his warm and caring nature. The beach, his girlfriend Lindsay Basil and their furry friend Rizzo were his favorite way to pass a relaxing afternoon.

He is survived by his parents, Paul and Nancy Blickensderfer, Bloomington; two siblings: Noah Blickensderfer, Bloomington, and Emma Blickensderfer, Chicago; his girlfriend Lindsay Basil, Port Saint Lucie and Lindsay's family; his paternal grandfather Raymond Mercker, Bloomington; his maternal grandmother Dolores Blickensderfer Wegman, Hopedale; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Margaret (Grammy) Mercker; and paternal grandfather Charlie Blickensderfer.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 13, 10:00 at Vale Church Bloomington. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.