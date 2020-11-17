Andrew Reed Hines, Jr.

Dec. 3, 2001 - Nov. 7, 2020

NORMAL - Andrew Reed Hines, Jr., 18, of Normal passed away at 1:37 p.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Carle Bromenn Medical Center in Normal.

He was born December 3, 2001, in Normal to Andrew Reed Hines, Sr. (Stacy), Normal and Alisha McCumsey, Lexington. They survive.

Also survived by his girlfriend, Madysen Love of Bloomington; brother, Dayton Junghanel; sisters: Emma Junghanel, Jamiee Junghanel of Bloomington, Alyza McCumsey, Christine Embry of Lexington; maternal grandparents, Teresa Backlund (Jeff Alexander), Lexington and Dale McCumsey of Parnell; paternal grandparents, Cynthia Hines in Normal, Harry Hines (LeeAnna) in Georgia; aunt and uncles: Misty Hines King (Kenny) of Carlock, Chase McCumsey of Lexington; niece, Everleigh Embry Lexington; nephews: Liam, Owen Embry, Lexington; several cousins: Michael Buesking (Jessica) Heyworth, Alanna Buesking, Mason King (Kirsten), Lindsey King all of Normal. Along with additional cousins that he adored: Kota Eatman, Brodhi/Bexley Bardon, Nevaeh King, Aria King, De'Arion Ross. Andrew is preceded in death by paternal great-grandparents, Clinton and Shirley Short and cousin,Trenton Hines.

Andrew was a gentle soul of the Christian faith. He was in the process of working towards his GED to better his future. From the beginning of his life, he always had a smile on his face, could light up a room with his smile, facial expressions and laughter. His heart was bigger than life itself with love for family, friends like no other which many of his friends were his family, blood related did not matter to Andrew. Andrew was loved by so many, along with touching so many lives of others even if he didn't think so. He was always there to lend a hand to anyone that needed it, whether he had the time or not. He may not have had much, but what was his, Andrew gave to everyone such as, if anyone needed a place to sleep, food to eat, a place to shower, or just needed someone to talk to, he was there. He enjoyed riding bikes, working on cars, fishing, playing checkers with his grandfather, playing video games, loving his dogs/cats, being outside in the fresh air, and just being a goofy kid, teenager to a young man. Many people may not have known that Andrew was battling depression, but he continued to put a smile on his face every day, looking to brighter, better days ahead.

There will be a celebration of life/visitation for Andrew will be on November 22, 2020 from 12-8:00 p.m. at Eastland Suites Hotel and Conference Center, Bloomington, Illinois. A private memorial will take place later.

Memorial contributions may be made to Andrew Reed Hines, Jr. GoFundMe page for funeral expenses.Online condolences may be left at www.beckmemorial.com