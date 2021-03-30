Menu
Andrew James Vogel
FUNERAL HOME
Bisch Funeral Home
2931 South Koke Mill Road
Springfield, IL

Andrew James Vogel

July 6, 1988 - March 23, 2021

SPRINGFIELD - Andrew James Vogel passed away on March 23, 2021 unexpectedly while visiting friends and family in New Canton, Illinois. He was born on July 6, 1988 to Donald and Ann Birchfield Vogel.

Andrew was a lifelong Springfield, Illinois resident attending Springfield Christian School and graduating from Lutheran High School in 2007. After High School he worked for various employers, the most recent being Springfield Capital Airport. He was a member of West Side Christian Church, I Worship Center and Trinity Lutheran Church at different stages of his life.

He is survived by his parents, sister, Deborah (Megan Kushner) Vogel Kushner; longtime companion, Katrina Calvin and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by all four grandparents: Robert and Irene Birchfield of Woodstock, IL, and Elmer and Mary Vogel of Cissna Park, IL, one aunt Virginia Carol Vogel and one cousin Kenneth Edward Vogel both of Lincoln, IL.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday April 1, 2021 at Bisch Funeral Home West, 2931 Koke Mill Road. The family will greet friends on Wednesday March 31, from 4:00p.m.-6:00 p.m. at Bisch West. CDC guidelines will be followed and please visit the online "Life Remembered Story" at

www.bischfuneralhomewest.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Mar. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
31
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Bisch Funeral Home
2931 South Koke Mill Road, Springfield, IL
Apr
1
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Bisch Funeral Home
2931 South Koke Mill Road, Springfield, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Bisch Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
Don and Ann, we are sorry to hear of Andrew's passing. You're in our thoughts and prayers. God's grace and be peace to you and your family.
Gary and Barbara Mangold
April 1, 2021
Ann, I’m very sorry to hear this. I was one of the babysitters at Hope Thurs morning Bible Study way back in the late 80s/early 90s. Please accept my condolences and may Any Rest In Peace.
Melinda Hall
Acquaintance
March 28, 2021
