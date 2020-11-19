Menu
Search
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Angelica Alvarez DeGarcia
1961 - 2020
BORN
1961
DIED
2020

Angelica Alvarez DeGarcia

April 21, 1961 - Nov. 16, 2020

BLOOMINGTON - Angelica Alvarez DeGarcia, 59, of Bloomington passed away at her residence surrounded by family on Monday, November 16, 2020.

She was born April 21, 1961 in Mexico to Raul and Lorenza (Serrano) Alvarez. She married Jesus Garcia in Mexico in 1978.

She is survived by her husband, Jesus; and her mother, Lorenza Alvarez Serrano; six children: Jaime Garcia, Norma Garcia, Heriberto Garcia, Angelica (Bernardo) Herculano, Jesus Garcia Jr., and Myrna Garcia. Her siblings: Jose Alvarez, Alicia Montoya, Martin Alvarez, Carmela Hurtado, Raul Alvarez, Felipe Alvarez, Salvador Alvarez, and Mario Alvarez; five grandchildren: Hector Herculano, Carson Mizell, Sebastian Herculano, Magali Herculano and Amalia Herculano.

She was preceded in death her father, Raul Alvarez.

Angelica had a wonderful sense of humor, she had many punch lines and would recite one liners, she was the life of the party. She had an infectious laugh that would draw everyone to her. She was a mother figure to anyone who needed her, Angelica worried more about everyone over herself. She helped raise her younger siblings, and her work ethic was unmatched.

Visitation will be Thursday November 19, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at East Lawn Funeral Home, Bloomington. Funeral Mass will be Friday, November 20, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Bloomington. Burial will follow funeral mass at East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington.

CDC guidelines will be followed regarding the COVID-19 Pandemic, including limited the number of people allowed in the facility at one time to 25.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Pantagraph on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
East Lawn Funeral Home
1102 Airport Road, Bloomington, IL 61704
Nov
20
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
, Bloomington, Illinois
Nov
20
Burial
East Lawn Memorial Gardens
, Bloomington, Illinois
Funeral services provided by:
East Lawn Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.