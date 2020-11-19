Angelica Alvarez DeGarcia

April 21, 1961 - Nov. 16, 2020

BLOOMINGTON - Angelica Alvarez DeGarcia, 59, of Bloomington passed away at her residence surrounded by family on Monday, November 16, 2020.

She was born April 21, 1961 in Mexico to Raul and Lorenza (Serrano) Alvarez. She married Jesus Garcia in Mexico in 1978.

She is survived by her husband, Jesus; and her mother, Lorenza Alvarez Serrano; six children: Jaime Garcia, Norma Garcia, Heriberto Garcia, Angelica (Bernardo) Herculano, Jesus Garcia Jr., and Myrna Garcia. Her siblings: Jose Alvarez, Alicia Montoya, Martin Alvarez, Carmela Hurtado, Raul Alvarez, Felipe Alvarez, Salvador Alvarez, and Mario Alvarez; five grandchildren: Hector Herculano, Carson Mizell, Sebastian Herculano, Magali Herculano and Amalia Herculano.

She was preceded in death her father, Raul Alvarez.

Angelica had a wonderful sense of humor, she had many punch lines and would recite one liners, she was the life of the party. She had an infectious laugh that would draw everyone to her. She was a mother figure to anyone who needed her, Angelica worried more about everyone over herself. She helped raise her younger siblings, and her work ethic was unmatched.

Visitation will be Thursday November 19, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at East Lawn Funeral Home, Bloomington. Funeral Mass will be Friday, November 20, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Bloomington. Burial will follow funeral mass at East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington.

CDC guidelines will be followed regarding the COVID-19 Pandemic, including limited the number of people allowed in the facility at one time to 25.