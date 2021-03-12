Ann M. DeJaeger

July 21, 1942 - March 10, 2021

BLOOMINGTON - Ann M. DeJaeger, age 78, of Bloomington IL passed away at 2:05 PM on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at Good Samaritan Home, Pontiac IL. Her memorial service will be 1:30 PM Sunday, March 14, 2021 at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL. Rev. Steve Evans will be officiating. Visitation will be 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM March 13, 2021 Saturday at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL. The service and visitation will be limited to 50 persons at a time and everyone must wear a mask. The family suggests memorials be made to Illinois Special Olympics.

Ann was born July 21, 1942 in Lincoln, IL the daughter of Heinze and Eileene Banister Hauffe. She married Philip DeJaeger on June 22, 1965 in Lincoln, IL. He survives of Normal.

Surviving is her daughter, Barbara (Ryan) Bluhm, Badger, MN; son, Reed DeJaeger, Badger, MN; three grandchildren; Sarra G. (Chris) Murray, Lexington, IL, Mishelle A. Dukich, Canova, SD, Mikel J. Dukich, Clinton, IL; five great-grandchildren: Madix, Mackenzie, Brooklynn, David, Autumn; sister, Jean Luise (Harry E.) Hauffe Menzel; and several nieces and nephews.

Ann is preceded in death by her parents, son-in-law Justin W. Uthe, father and mother-in-law Frances and Mary DeJaeger.

Ann was a special needs teacher from 1965-1976 at Alexander/ Raymond School. She and her best friend Sally worked hard on educating the public about special needs people and what all they can do and accomplish. Ann was involved in Special Olympics for over 45 years. She was always upbeat, happy go lucky kind of gal. She enjoyed making other laugh and smile. She enjoyed watching NASCAR, collecting unicorns, dragons, ferries and butterflies. Ann enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

