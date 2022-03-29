Anna Louise Coffey

Jan. 31, 1933 - Mar. 25, 2022

BLOOMINGTON - Anna Louise Coffey, 89, of Bloomington, passed away at 11:19 p.m. on Friday, March 25, 2022 at her home.

Her funeral will be held at 12 noon on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at Holy Trinity Church, Bloomington. There will be no visitation. Interment will immediately follow services at East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.

She was born January 31, 1933 in Colfax, daughter of Joseph Henry and Mary Zula Brown Fackler. She married Donald James Coffey on September 3, 1952 in Colfax, he preceded her in death in 2018. She was also preceded in death by one son, James David Coffey; one great-grandson; three sisters and four brothers.

Surviving are three daughters: Sandra Evans of Bloomington, Janet (Doug Washko) Lee of Ft. Myers, FL and Mary Kay Ratcliffe of Normal. Also surviving are five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one great-great grandson and three sisters.

She graduated from Octavia High School, Coflax.

Louise worked at Illinois State University, first as a waitress in the 1857 room, then in food service payroll, retiring in 1995.

She was a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary and the Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary. She was also an avid bowler and golfer.