GIBSON CITY - Anna S Yoder, 79, of Gibson City, formerly of Forrest, passed away 10:08 a.m. September 30, 2020 surrounded by her family.

Anna was born August 6, 1941 in Roermond, Netherlands, the daughter of Willem Van Akkeren and Elisabeth (de Mol Moncourt) Cloudt. She married Donald Yoder on January 27, 1961. He passed away on October 6, 2002.

She leaves behind a daughter- Theresa (Greg) Rueck of Roberts, two sons- Thomas (Lisa) Yoder of Forrest and Kevin (Tiffany) Yoder of Chatsworth; grandchildren- Sydney (Jared) Aden, Wade Rueck, Alex Rueck, Christopher (Meghan) Yoder, Betsy Yoder, Benjamin Yoder, Camden Yoder, Cole Yoder, Wristan Yoder, great granddaughter- Scarlett Yoder.

Anna is preceded in death by her parents, husband and a brother John Cloudt.

Anna was owner of Forrest European Imports. She and her immediate family came to America from the Netherlands on December 29, 1956. She enjoyed cooking for her family, traveling, crocheting and most of all spending time with her grandchildren, known to them as Oma.

