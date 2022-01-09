Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Annette M. McGhee
FUNERAL HOME
Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home
1104 N. Main St.
Bloomington, IL

Annette M. McGhee

July 24, 1964 - Jan. 5, 2022

BLOOMINGTON - Annette M. McGhee, 57, of Bloomington, IL, died Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal.

Annette was born July 24, 1964, in Ft. Riley, KS, to Willie Andrew and Patricia Ann Shaw Pendleton. She married Dwayne Herbert McGhee on August 29, 2008, in Bloomington. He survives.

Also surviving are: daughter, Mickia Barr (Ava Barr - granddaughter, Mason Barr - grandson); daughter, Dominique McGhee (DeShaun McGhee-grandson); daughter, Mariah McGhee (Damari Johnson and Damoni Johnson - grandsons); brother, Allen Pendelton of Washington DC; sisters: Adrain Pendelton and Imani McDonald both of St Paul MN; two nieces: Sherraina Jefferson and Dedrain (Tishaun) Dennis; great-nephew, Taj Dennis; and great-niece, Nuri Dennis.

She was preceded in death by her dad, Willie Samuel McDonald.

Annette was born and raised in Kansas and graduated from Junction City High School in 1982. She participated in numerous school activities. She moved to Illinois and began working for American Airlines and later worked for the U.S. Post Office in Bloomington.

She was a loving, caring person who served the Lord in many different ministries. She cared more for others than for herself.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, January 10, 2022, at Center for Hope, Bloomington. Bishop Taylor will officiate. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery in Junction City, KS, at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.

Memorial contributions may be made to Carle Cancer Institute - Normal. Online condolences can be left for family at www.kiblerbradyruestman.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Jan. 9, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
10
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Center For Hope Ministries
14940 Old Colonial Road, Bloomington, IL
Jan
10
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Center For Hope Ministries
14940 Old Colonial Road, Bloomington, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
Our Deepest sympathies....
The HARRIS Family
January 23, 2022
If ever there was an angel on earth!!
dick walsh
Friend
January 11, 2022
Praying for my Family during this difficult time. My Mother would always bragged about her Great Niece Annette taking care all her travel arrangements to Washington DC to see my Uncle Major. Annette was such a beautiful, thoughtful and kind person. Sending Hugs and Kisses to my Entire Family across the miles!!
Judy Washington Travis, Southfield, Michigan
January 10, 2022
I met Annette when she helped my Dad the last year of his life. No one was more thoughtful and considerate than Annette. She always knew what to do and did it well. Annette was exceptional. I am lucky that I got to know her and call her my friend. Annette made the world better. RIP.
Linda Walsh Rogers
Friend
January 10, 2022
Gone to soon. Annette was a good person who always sent me a birthday card with a few dollars who does that but Annette. Sister-in-Law Janet McGhee
Janet McGhee
January 10, 2022
I'M SENDING CONDOLENCES TO ENTIRE FAMILY...GOD NEEDED ANOTHER FLOWER TO COMPLETE HIS BOUQUET AND NOW THAT BEAUTIFUL SMILE HAS LIT UP THE SKY NO MORE PAIN I'M FREE THE ANGELS IN HEAVEN HAVE SIGNED HER NAME.GOD WILL WIPE ALL TEARS AWAY BLESS AND LOVE U ALL...ANNETTE U WILL BE MISSED TAKE CARE FAMILY
Maxine Clash
Family
January 10, 2022
The Beasley family sends out deepest condolences for your loved one.
Laquita Beasley
Other
January 9, 2022
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results