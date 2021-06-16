Annie May Allen

Aug. 13, 1941 - June 12, 2021

BLOOMINGTON - Annie May Allen, 79, of Bloomington, passed away at 1:10 p.m. on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 18, 2021 at Our Saviour Lutheran Church in Normal with Rev. Jeffrey R. Henricks officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Down's Syndrome Association of Central Illinois.

Annie was born on August 13, 1941 in Harrisburg, AR, a daughter to Jeff and Effie (Long) Foster. She married Jimmy Jones on June 26, 1959 in Bloomington, and later married Larry Allen on October 4, 2014 in Normal.

Surviving are her loving husband, Larry, of Bloomington; daughter, Julie (James L.) Drake, of Bloomington; brother, Ed Foster, of Harrisburg, AR; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Paula Jones, brother, Elmo, and sister, Lynn.

Annie spent many years employed as a nurse. She was a member at Our Saviour Lutheran Church and enjoyed camping, traveling, crafts, poetry, cooking, and spending time with her family.

The family would like to offer a special thank you for the hospice care Annie received while at Carle BroMenn Medical Center.

Condolences and memories may be shared with her family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.