Archie "Mac" Edward McCorvie III

August 2, 1947 - March 17, 2021

PONTIAC - Archie "Mac" Edward McCorvie III, 73, passed away Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at Accolade Healthcare of Pontiac.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 11:00 am at St. Mary's Church with Father Adam Cesarek officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. A private burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Pontiac. Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Mac was born August 2, 1947, in Sullivan, IL., the son of Archie E. and Ruth (Kohlhauff) McCorvie II. He married Mary Helen Gassensmith on August 9, 1969 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Pontiac. She survives in Pontiac. Also surviving are: his son: Nathan (Christine) McCorvie of Verona, WI; two grandchildren: Kate and Samuel McCorvie: two sisters: Nancy (Dick Newhard) McCorvie of Hoffman Estates, and Mary (Mark Wagner) McCorvie of Carbondale; one brother: William "Bill" McCorvie of Bethany, IL.; one sister-in-law: Marilyn (Roger) Headley of Pontiac; and eleven nieces and nephews: Max McCorvie-Newhard, Katie Wagner, Niki Wagner, Brandy McCorvie, Kane Hurelbrink, Kaley Hurelbrink, Layla Creek, Jordan McCorvie, Dylan McCorvie, KesLee Jex, and Jaxson McCorvie-Newhard. He is also survived by his cats: Riley and Charlie. He was preceded in death by his father, Archie E. McCorvie II and his mother Ruth (Kohlhauff) McCorvie.

Mac graduated from Bethany High School where he played football, basketball, baseball, and track and field and held the state record for discus. He attended Winston Churchill Junior College and then graduated from Illinois State University. While at ISU, he was part of the track and field team.

Mac was a sales representative for Flying Color Graphics. He was a member of St. Mary's Church in Pontiac. He coached and refereed for the Pontiac Soccer Club. He was also a member of the Jaycees.

Mac was an avid fisherman and enjoyed fishing with his friends and family. He also enjoyed exercise and running. He liked to vacation and tour the United States. Mac was also a passionate Bears and Cubs fan. Most of all though, he adored and loved his grandchildren. He made many deep friendships that enriched his life and others around him. He will be greatly missed.

Memorials in Mac's name can be made to St. Mary's Church or to St. Mary's School in Pontiac.

