LEXINGTON - Archie R. "Arkie" Hodges, 84, of Lexington, passed away at 7:26 p.m. Monday (Sept. 7 , 2020) at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal.

His memorial service will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Church of Christ Uniting in Lexington for close family and friends as we are limited to 50 persons inside the building. The Rev. Jan Proeber will officiate. Celebration of life will be from 1 to 2:30 p.m. before the service at church. Due to COVID-19, facemasks are required to be worn properly and social distancing is to be maintained by the guidelines. Burial of cremated remains will be at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Lexington, following services, with full military rites. Memorials can be made to Peace Meal or the Elmo F. Hill American Legion Post 291, which he was a long-time member of.

Archie R. Hodges was born Jan. 19, 1936, in Lexington, a son to Cecil and Helen Walker Hodges. He married Sharon Tuley on Oct. 18, 1958, in Stanford. She preceded him in death in 2005.

Surviving are his children, Arkie (Linda) Hodges, Brandon, Mississippi; Sheila (Rory Potter) Hodges, Lexington; siblings, Patricia (Garie) Pease, Lexington; E.J. Hodges, Lexington; sister-in law, Rena Hodges, Bloomington; one grandchild, Jacqueline (Amy) Potter-Giese, Bloomington; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother Gerald; sister-in-law, Bonnie Hodges; and three brothers in infancy.

Archie served in the United States Coast Guard from 1957-1963. He was a self-employed carpenter in residential home construction for many years.

Calvert-Johnson & Musselman Memorial Home, Lexington, is handing arrangements.