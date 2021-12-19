Arthur S. Kerr

March 14, 1935 - Dec. 3, 2021

BLOOMINGTON - Arthur S. Kerr, 86, of Bloomington, passed away Friday, December 3, 2021, at his home.

Cremation rites were accorded. A celebration of Art's life will be held January 8, 2022, at the Eagles Lodge in Bloomington from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. Memorials may be made to OSF Hospice.

Art was born March 14, 1935, in Bloomington, IL, a son of Luella (Hepner) Kerr. He married Nancy Lake in Bloomington on June 24, 1960.

Art dearly loved his family. He is survived by his wife of 61 years; his brother, Earl (Sylvia) Kerr of Clearwater, FL; a niece, Kelly (Troy) Semple of Heyworth, IL; his brother-in-law, John Lake and sister-in-law, Jane Erbe. He had many nieces and nephews by whom he was affectionately called Uncie Art.

He was preceded in death by his mother; and sisters-in-law: Mary Smith and Karol Lake.

Art graduated from Bloomington High School in 1954. He then enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, returning home in 1956. Arthur worked at the Eureka Williams Company until he and Nancy moved to Tampa, FL, in 1981. He worked for Durr-Fillauer Medical Supply in Tampa until his retirement. Art and Nancy returned home to Bloomington in 2014, to be closer to family.

Art was a sports fan, especially for his beloved Atlanta Braves and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He enjoyed watching his teams play on TV and keeping up on current events through his many favorite news programs. Art liked a good cigar with a glass of brandy or wine. Raise your glass Art, it's Post Time-One more once.