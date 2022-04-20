Menu
Arvin Leroy Noe
1943 - 2022
Arvin Leroy Noe

Oct. 21, 1943 - March 1, 2022

DOWNS - Arvin Leroy Noe, 78, of Downs, IL, passed away at 3:47 a.m. Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington, IL.

A memorial service will be Saturday April 23, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at the Ellsworth United Methodist Church. Inurnment with military rites will follow in Friends Cemetery, rural Ellsworth. Memorial donations may be made to the Ellsworth United Methodist Church or Ellsworth American Legion. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home LeRoy is handling arrangements.

Arvin was born October 21, 1943, in Ponca, NE, to Oliver Edward and Mary Elizabeth (Lamb) Noe. He married Patricia Ann Benjamin on March 17, 1967, in Normal, IL. She survives.

He is also survived by his two children: Andrew (Samantha) Noe of Downs, IL, and Megan (Brad) Hicks of Normal, IL; grandchildren: Benjamin Joseph (Taylor) Noe and Nathaniel Jacob Noe; brother: Keith Noe of Hay Springs, NE; and two sisters: Doris (Floyd) Robley of Fort Lupton, CO, and Darlene (Rick) Boeshart of Holiday Island, AR.

He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and devoted friend who will be deeply missed.



