Barbara K. Kiesewetter

Sept. 14, 1932 - Dec. 29, 2021

ROANOKE - Barbara K. Kiesewetter, 89, of Roanoke, IL, formerly of Peoria, IL, passed away on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at the Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke, IL, with her sister at her side.

Barbara was born on September 14, 1932 in Metamora, IL, a daughter of George and Cecelia (Theobald) Kiesewetter.

Barb is survived by a sister, Carolyn "Carol" Killian of Towanda, IL; and nieces and nephews: Jeffery Barnes of East Peoria, Brandon Barnes of Peoria, Susan Campbell of East Peoria, Richard Fandel of Metamora, Gene Fandel of Peoria, Diane Smith, David Kiesewetter, Donna Wernsman, James Kiesewetter, Tim Kiesewetter, and Patrick Kiesewetter all of Metamora, and Brenda Smith of Morton, IL.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Arvilla Fandel; brothers: LeRoy Kiesewetter and Merle Kiesewetter; and nephew, Michael Fandel.

Barbara graduated from Metamora High School in 1950. Her entire 41-year career was spent in the banking business. Her first position was with the Central National Bank in 1951 as a Messenger, and retiring in 1992 as an Officer-Manager of First of America. Barb enjoyed sewing, gardening, family, and neighbors. She was an usher and member of Saint Bernard's Catholic Church in Peoria.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, January 7, 2022, at St. Mary of Lourdes Catholic Church in rural Metamora, IL. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until time of her mass on Friday, also at the church. Internment of Ashes will be at St. Mary of Lourdes Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Illinois Cancer Care, 8940 North Wood Sage Road, Peoria, IL, 61615, or to Saint Bernard's Catholic Church, 509 East Kansas Street, Peoria, IL, 61603.

