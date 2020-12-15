Barbara Jo "Bobbie" Lynn

May 28, 1949 - Dec. 12, 2020

STONINGTON - Barbara Jo "Bobbie" Lynn, 71, of Stonington, formerly of Normal, passed away at 1:58 p.m. on Saturday, December 12, 2020 in her home.

She was born on May 28, 1949 in Taylorville, the daughter of Joe and Mary (Gorden) Lynn. Bobbie earned her bachelor's degree from Illinois State University. She taught school for 35 years at Morton Jr. High and at Normal Parkside Jr. High. She was a member of Old Stonington Baptist Church for over 60 years. Bobbie was a talented quilter and seamstress and enjoyed working in the garden. Bobbie took over the family craft of making and canning green pickles. She always enjoyed shopping and her family was often the recipients of her bargain finds. She loved making people smile when she entertained as "Pickles the Clown" at countless parties and community events. Bobbie loved playing cards and games with family and friends. She dearly loved her family and for the last 10 years served as caregiver for her mother. Bobbie was a caring friend to all that knew her. Her loving, caring disposition touched many in the community.

She is survived by her mother, Mary Lynn of Stonington; sisters: Mary Alice Bonsoe (John) of Metamora and Judy Swigert (Wayne) of Taylorville; nieces and nephew: Keri Lee (Matt) of Lexington, KY, Tim Bonsoe (Lisa) of Washington, IL, Ashley Walker (Jesse) of Wauconda, IL, and Stephanie Kendle (Kirk) of Oswego, IL; great nieces and nephew: Allison Bonsoe, Evan Bonsoe, Brynn Walker, Cecelia and Vivian Lee, Adalise Kendle, Coralie Walker, and Gracelyn Kendle; uncle, Marvin Gorden (Esther); and several cousins. She was preceded in death by her father, Joe Lynn.

A private family graveside service will be held in the Old Stonington Cemetery. A public celebration of life will take place at a later date. Memorials in Bobbie's honor may be left to the Old Stonington Baptist Church or the Old Stonington Cemetery Association.

McClure Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Taylorville is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories of Bobbie, or condolences to her family, may be shared online at www.mcclurefuneralhome.com.