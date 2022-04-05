Barbara Lynette Mallicoat

Aug. 24, 1932 - March 24, 2022

COLFAX - Barbara Lynette Mallicoat, 89, of Colfax, passed away at 8:50 p.m., Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Heritage Health, El Paso.

Cremation has been accorded.

A celebration of life will be held at 5:30 p.m., Saturday, April 9, 2022, at the Colfax American Legion.

Burial will be in Wiley Cemetery at a later date.

Memorials can be made to the family so they can "pay it forward" to a family in need.

Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Colfax, is in charge of arrangements.

Barbara was born August 24, 1932, in San Luis Obispo, CA, the daughter of Chester and Barbara Lucille Pitts. She married Delmar L. Mallicoat on September 16, 1960, in San Jose, CA. He died May 10, 2017.

Surviving are three daughters: Bunnie (Ed) Morey of Kingman, AZ, Cheryl (Gilbert) Kelly of Newnan, GA, Dawn (Scott) Stuart of Towanda; and one son, Troy (Debbie) Mallicoat of Mackinaw; ten grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild due in May.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sons: Ted and Dean Mallicoat; and two brothers.

Barbara was a waitress at Fincham Steakhaus, cashier at Bartell's Grocery and kitchen manager at Benchwarmers Pub all in Colfax.

She was a member of the Colfax American Legion Auxiliary and Girl Scouts of America.

Barbara was a devoted mother and grandmother. She was the true matriarch of her family. She loved and protected them fiercely.

