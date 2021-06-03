Menu
Barbara E. Parido
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home
106 North Main Street
Farmer City, IL

Barbara E. Parido

Oct. 2, 1941 - May 30, 2021

LEROY - Barbara E. Parido, 79, of LeRoy passed away Sunday May 30, 2021 at OSF St. Joseph, Bloomington, IL.

Visitation will be from 11-12 p.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home LeRoy. Funeral service will be at 12:00 p.m. also at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Friends Cemetery, Bentown, IL. Memorial donations may be made to Ellsworth United Methodist Church or Ruel Neal Post 79 LeRoy American Legion.

Barbara was born October 2, 1941, in Monticello, IL to Carroll and Marguerite (Rhoades) Kennedy. She married Lyle G. Lindsey January 25, 1958. She married Donald W. Parido December 12, 1987.

Survivors are sons: William Lindsey, Bloomington and John (Laura) Lindsey, Ellsworth; daughter Laura (David) Porter, Cooksville; grandchildren: Mark (Amber), Matthew (Courtney), Michael, Lucas, James and Caleb Lindsey, Elaine (Jonathon) Norin, MaryAnn (Ryan) Bottles, AnnMarie and David William Porter; 13 great grandchildren; and two great great grandchildren; sisters: Sharon (James) Glascock and Patty (Bryan) Rees; brother, Michael (Diane) Kennedy.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two husbands.

Barbara was a member of the Ellsworth United Methodist Church. She loved to be out in her garden, tending to her flower beds, and creating arts and crafts. Most of all she loved being mom and grandma. Barbara was a loving mother, sister, grandmother, great grandmother, great- great grandmother, and devoted friend who will be deeply missed.


Published by The Pantagraph on Jun. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
5
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home
106 North Main Street, Farmer City, IL
Jun
5
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home
106 North Main Street, Farmer City, IL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Laura, my wife Melda and I extend our sympathy to you and your family on the death of your Mother. I have fond memories of interacting with Barbara in the practice. I pray that God will provide you comfort in accepting this loss.
William J. Rademacher, D.C.
Other
June 3, 2021
