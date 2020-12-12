Menu
Barbara Ringger
1923 - 2020
BORN
1923
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Calvert Johnson & Froelich Memorial Homes
209 N Grant St
El Paso, IL

Barbara (Engwall) Ringger

Sept. 22, 1923 - Dec. 10, 2020

GRIDLEY - Barbara (Engwall) Ringger of Gridley passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Fairview Haven in Fairbury, IL where she had been a resident for 15 months. Barb was born in Elmwood Park, IL on September 22, 1923, the 4th child of Elmer and Johanna (Rausch) Engwall.

She graduated from Joliet Community High School in 1951 and ISNU in 1954, with a degree in Physical Education. She would later go on to get her Masters at ISU.

She married Jake Ringger her husband of 53 years on July 2, 1955. They had two children. Greg of Gridley and Kim Scorti (Mike) of Middletown, OH as well as Soren Anderson their AFS student from Denmark who they also considered a son. They were blessed with one granddaughter, Trisha Alarcon (Freddy) of Oakland, FL who was the absolute joy of their lives.

Her teaching career began in Skokie, IL where she taught for one year before marrying and moving to Gridley. She then taught in Lexington before starting her 30 year career in Gridley, retiring in 1990.

Barb loved sports and women's sports "took off" during her early years in Gridley. First she was the Gridley Athletic Association advisor. Then over the years she coached jr. high and high school girls track, jr. high and high school girl's volleyball, jr. high and high school girl's cheerleading as well as high school girl's bowling. During her coaching years she coached her high school volleyball team to eight consecutive Midstate Conference Championships and three consecutive McLean County Tournament Championships. In 1989 nearly the end of her teaching career, Barb received the IEA District 14 Teacher Excellence award for which she was unknowingly nominated by her peers. She was also given the Honorary Distinguished Alumni award at Gridley schools.

After retiring, Barb began her second "Career" of Volunteering and Community Service. While she was involved in many functions her favorites were being an ambulance driver for the Gridley squad, working at the Gridley Food Pantry and being an officer for the Gridley Schools Foundation from its inception in 1990 until 2017. Her other passion was being a Red Cross Disaster Volunteer with her most notable experience being at Ground Zero following 9-11 serving food to the rescue workers with her counterpart and dear friend Maralon. Her continuous volunteering and service to community led to her being named Volunteer of the Year at Gridleyfest in 1999.

While Barb and Jake always enjoyed travel, Barb took it to a new level in retirement spending winter months in Arizona, a trip to Europe to visit Soren and her nephew Carl, two trips to the Summer Olympic Games and a ride on a mule into the Grand Canyon at 67!

With all of this though, Barb was probably most known for her famous Chocolate Chip Cookies known as Aunt Barb's Cookies (ABC's) which she loved to give away.

Barb was a member of Christ Community Church of Gridley and the Women's Fellowship. She loved family, service to church and community, the Gridley Redskins and the Chicago Cubs. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and her two sisters. She is survived by her brother William in Rapid City, SD and a brother-in-law Jim Ringger in Eureka, IL as well as many beloved nieces, nephews and friends.

Graveside services will be 1:30 P.M. Sunday, December 13, 2020 at Gridley Cemetery, Gridley with Pastor Andy Huette officiating. A private family visitation will be held. Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, El Paso is assisting the family with services. The family requests memorials to the El Paso-Gridley Foundation, El Paso, the Gridley Food Pantry, or the Gridley American Legion Post 218.


Published by The Pantagraph on Dec. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
13
Graveside service
1:30p.m.
Gridley Cemetery
Gridley, IL
Calvert Johnson & Froelich Memorial Homes
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
It was sad to run across Mrs. Ringger´s obituary. I was a student a Gridley from kindergarten through 8th grade. Mrs. Ringger was always there. Want a great long life she had. RIP Mrs. Ringger.
Doug Bryant
October 10, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with you and your families. Mrs. Ringger was an amazing coach and I will always be grateful for her encouragement and support. Her cookies were of course the best! She will be greatly missed and forever remembered.
Nickie Mayback
December 15, 2020
Dear Ringger Family - Our love, thoughts, & prayers are with you in your loss. Your dad & mom were great neighbors when we (& then Jon & Ashley) lived across from them. We also benefitted from her famous cookies! We trust God to fill the empty place in your hearts & lives.
Stephen & DonnaLou Baner
December 15, 2020
Sending my love to Auntie Barb.She was always at my family functions even though she lived a few hours away. And she always brought cookies. I was so happy to have her as an Aunt.She will be so missed. Greg and Kim,You will all be in my prayers. Darlene Lucania
Darlene Lucania
December 14, 2020
We would like to offer our deepest condolences. Mrs. Ringger was someone who always had a great smile and knew our name. She will be in our prayers.
Matt McNamara and Family
December 14, 2020
Sending my love to Kim and Greg. So many great memories of Barb...from being in school to her friendship with Mom. Thinking of both of you and sending my love
Becky Nelson
December 14, 2020
We send our deepest sympathy. Your Mom was a very special person to us. We´re thinking of you in our prayers Connie & Nick
Nick and Connie Brookhart
December 13, 2020
Mrs. Ringger was a colleague of mine at Gridley High School from 1978-1981. It was my first teaching position. I admired and learned from her. She was an inspiration to all, students and adults alike. Well done, Mrs. Ringger. I will never forget you.
Mary Lou Bevers
December 13, 2020
Sorry to hear of Barbs passing, she was a legend in Gridley and gave back much to her community ,All of our family had her for PE at Gridley high, we were also so honored to receive her famous cookies at times of stress and sorrow, they did brighten our days.Personally she was a great friend to my Uncle Lonnie who stayed with her on his visits to Gridley.Greg and Kim ,I´m glad you were able to be with her and I´m sure it was a comfort to both of you and your Mom as well.Many memories of both your parents on my mind .With love, Shelley Kearney
Shelley Kearney
December 13, 2020
I´m so sorry for your loss. It´s times like this I wish I lived closer. My thoughts and prayers are with you. Love to all.
Denise (Sievers) Danison
December 12, 2020
