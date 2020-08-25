BLOOMINGTON - Barbara S. White, 87, of Bloomington, formerly of Morris, passed away Saturday (Aug. 22, 2020) at Martin Health Center, Bloomington.

Her funeral will be at noon Wednesday at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, where visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Central Illinois.

She was born Sept. 10, 1932, in Clayton, Missouri, the daughter of Joseph Lother and Susie Mae Baker Whittaker. She married Lawrence Alden "Red" White on May 12, 1951, at the First Presbyterian Church, Alton, and he preceded her in death on Aug. 22, 2015.

Surviving are four children, Leslie (Terry) Elam, Mount Vernon, Iowa; Steven (Linda) White, Marseilles; Kimberly (Paul) Bernier, Lakewood Ranch, Florida; and Joseph (Krista) White, Heyworth; nine grandchildren, Tammy (Brad) Coats, Terry Michael (Kelly) Elam, Tad (Laura) Elam, Michael (Katie) Bernier, Lisa Bernier, Lauren Bernier, Brian (fiancée Amanda) Bernier, Eryn White and Ethan White; eight great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.

Barbara graduated from Alton High School in 1950, and moved with her husband and family to Morris in 1966. She worked first at Sears in Morris and retired from the Morris Federal Savings and Loan in 1989. Barbara was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Morris and a former member of the Morris Hospital Auxiliary. She enjoyed travel, golf, bridge and the many years spent wintering in Alabama with her husband.

To express condolences, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.