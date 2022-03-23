Menu
Barbara Elaine Sears
1950 - 2022
BORN
1950
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home
1104 N. Main St.
Bloomington, IL

Barbara Elaine Sears

Nov. 12, 1950 - March 20, 2022

SHIRLEY - Barbara Elaine Sears, 71, of Shirley, passed away at 9:25 a.m. on Sunday, March 20, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Barbara was born on November 12, 1950, in Bloomington, the daughter of Louis "Tiger" and Verna Stautz Thompson. She married Chester Sears on June 11, 1969, in Saint Charles, MO.

Surviving are her loving husband of 52-years, Chester Sears of Shirley; children: Eric Sears of Normal, Angela (Jason) Smith of Rochester, and Nicole (Terry, Jr.) Higgs of Heyworth; brother, Rodger (Patty) Thompson of El Paso, TX; three granddaughters and five grandsons.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Mike Thompson.

Barbara strived to make an impact, raising many children over the 40-years, she provided in-home childcare. Her love and lasting impression caused her to accumulate many indirect family members. Barbara enjoyed cooking and feeding everyone. She loved cruising with Chester and was a member of Twin City Cruisers. Barbara especially enjoyed family get-togethers and the time she spent with her grandchildren.

The family would like to offer a special thank you to the staff at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, the OSF Hospice team and Home Health Care for their compassionate care.

Condolences and memories may be shared with her family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Mar. 23, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Barb was one of the most caring and nurturing souls I´ve ever had the pleasure of knowing. She showed genuine empathy to everyone she came in contact with and her kindness was truly unmatched. We all lost a good one... and the void can only be filled with the amazing memories that Barb helped us create. Thank you, Barb for being a role model and constant reminder of why and how we can all do more good in the world. Love ya
Dustyn Bennett
Family
March 22, 2022
