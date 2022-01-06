Barbara Jean Segobiano

Oct. 19, 1933 - Jan. 3, 2022

BLOOMINGTON - Barbara Jean Thompson Segobiano passed from this life on January 3, 2022.

Her funeral will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, January 8, 2022, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Bloomington, where visitation will be from 3:00 -7:00 p.m. Friday, January 7, 2022. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Normal.

She was born October 19, 1933, in National City, CA, to Harry and Florence Johnson Thompson. They preceded her in death, as well as a sister Alice (Alicia) Perry.

She is survived by her husband Paul. They met while classmates at Trinity High School in Bloomington, Class of 1951, and married February 19, 1955. He was with her to the end.

She loved her children dearly: Paula (Mike) Weiland, Mark (Cindy) Segobiano, Mike (Greg Desmond) Segobiano, Matt Segobiano, and Pam (Dan) Highland. Her grandchildren are Kristin (Neil) Jordan, Blake Weiland, Brian (Kara) Segobiano, Maria Segobiano, Brett Segobiano, Elizabeth Feathers, Lauren Segobiano, Kiely Segobiano, Danielle (Devin) Loeks, Chris (Amanda) Highland, and Kelli Highland; and her great-grandchildren are Lexi, Austin, Sophie, Emmy, Addison, Brady, Brooks, Penelope, Abigail, and Davis.

Barb, her mother, and sister lived in Hawaii while her father, a Navy submariner, was stationed at Pearl Harbor. They were there on December 7, 1941, during the attack. Barb often shared her story with school children and organizations throughout Bloomington-Normal.

She received her Registered Nursing Degree in 1954, from St. Joseph's School of Nursing.

The Bloomington Knockers Youth Football Program, founded in 1957, and led by Paul, was a large part of her life involving every aspect of running an organization.

She was a cancer survivor and persevered through many subsequent medical issues. An avid reader, she was always willing to share her books with others.

Her love for her family was displayed by her constant offering of food and drinks.

We will miss her each and every day.

On her behalf, the family would like to thank OSF Hospice, and all who watched over her, for their care, kindness, and compassion. She loved each of you.

Memorials may be made to the Bloomington Knockers Youth Football or St. Mary's School. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is in charge of arrangements.

To express condolences, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.