Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Barbara Jean Segobiano
FUNERAL HOME
Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home
1800 Eastland Drive
Bloomington, IL

Barbara Jean Segobiano

Oct. 19, 1933 - Jan. 3, 2022

BLOOMINGTON - Barbara Jean Thompson Segobiano passed from this life on January 3, 2022.

Her funeral will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, January 8, 2022, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Bloomington, where visitation will be from 3:00 -7:00 p.m. Friday, January 7, 2022. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Normal.

She was born October 19, 1933, in National City, CA, to Harry and Florence Johnson Thompson. They preceded her in death, as well as a sister Alice (Alicia) Perry.

She is survived by her husband Paul. They met while classmates at Trinity High School in Bloomington, Class of 1951, and married February 19, 1955. He was with her to the end.

She loved her children dearly: Paula (Mike) Weiland, Mark (Cindy) Segobiano, Mike (Greg Desmond) Segobiano, Matt Segobiano, and Pam (Dan) Highland. Her grandchildren are Kristin (Neil) Jordan, Blake Weiland, Brian (Kara) Segobiano, Maria Segobiano, Brett Segobiano, Elizabeth Feathers, Lauren Segobiano, Kiely Segobiano, Danielle (Devin) Loeks, Chris (Amanda) Highland, and Kelli Highland; and her great-grandchildren are Lexi, Austin, Sophie, Emmy, Addison, Brady, Brooks, Penelope, Abigail, and Davis.

Barb, her mother, and sister lived in Hawaii while her father, a Navy submariner, was stationed at Pearl Harbor. They were there on December 7, 1941, during the attack. Barb often shared her story with school children and organizations throughout Bloomington-Normal.

She received her Registered Nursing Degree in 1954, from St. Joseph's School of Nursing.

The Bloomington Knockers Youth Football Program, founded in 1957, and led by Paul, was a large part of her life involving every aspect of running an organization.

She was a cancer survivor and persevered through many subsequent medical issues. An avid reader, she was always willing to share her books with others.

Her love for her family was displayed by her constant offering of food and drinks.

We will miss her each and every day.

On her behalf, the family would like to thank OSF Hospice, and all who watched over her, for their care, kindness, and compassion. She loved each of you.

Memorials may be made to the Bloomington Knockers Youth Football or St. Mary's School. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is in charge of arrangements.

To express condolences, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Jan. 6, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
I just seen where Barb passed away. I'm very sorry for your loss of a dear loved one that Barb certainly was. She always had a smile. Love and prayers to all of your family....
The Pool family
January 12, 2022
So sorry to read of your loss. We are sending sympathy, prayers to Paul and Family. Dan and Marilyn Wheat
Dan and MarilynWheat
Family
January 8, 2022
My deepest sympathy in the loss of a beautiful lady, inside and out. My condolences to Paul, Barb's five awesome children, especially Matt, and to the many grandchildren, especially Kiely, Elizabeth, and Lauren. Barb and I shared many laughs and stories in the past, and I am so grateful to have known this lovely lady. I know the Sego matriarch is watching over all of you from Heaven.
Kathy Crabtree
Friend
January 8, 2022
What a wonderful neighbor Barb was. We will miss her. Our prayers and condolences for Paul and family. David, Nancy & Luke Pool
Nancy Pool
Friend
January 7, 2022
Wonderful lady and family, Thoughts and Prayers to all.
Alvin Nathan
Friend
January 7, 2022
Betsy Huffman and Nick White
January 6, 2022
My Condolences to the Segobiano family.
Rick Collings
Other
January 6, 2022
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results