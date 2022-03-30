Benita Louise Herrell (Tull)

April 3, 1962 - Feb. 23, 2022

JACKSONVILLE, Florida - Benita Louise Herrell (Tull), 59, of Jacksonville, FL, passed away at 12:03 a.m., Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at UF North Hospital from Pancreatic Cancer. Benita was born April 3, 1962 in Fairbury, IL.

Surviving are her wife, Tina Herrell; mother, Alice Tull; son, Stephen Herrell and daughter, Samanta Herrell. Benita was preceded in death by her son, Justin Tull and brothers: Michael and Douglas Tull.

Benita co-owned "Betina's Cleaning" in Bloomington where she worked alongside her business and life partner, Tina. Benita loved her children and obsessed over every animal she met. Benita idolized Tinkerbell, whose message is to have faith in yourself, even when the world doesn't believe in you.

At this time, the family will not host a service. Condolence cards can be mailed to Samantha at 17 Norwood Dr., Normal, IL 61761.