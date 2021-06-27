Menu
Bernadine M. Allen
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home
1800 Eastland Drive
Bloomington, IL

Bernadine M. Allen

June 10, 1932 - June 24, 2021

Bernadine M. Allen, 89, of Bloomington, peacefully passed away at 5:15 a.m., Thursday, June 24, 2021 at Heritage Health in El Paso.

Her funeral mass will be at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, July 1 at Epiphany Catholic Church, Normal with Monsignor Eric Powell officiating. Private burial will be in Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington.

She was born June 10, 1932 in Streator, the daughter of Andrew and Emma Hozie Gall. She married Robert "Bob" Allen on January 14, 1950 in Streator. He preceded her in death on January 30, 2010.

Bernadine "Bernie" will be remembered for her faith, her calming nature, and her abundance of love and kindness for all.

She is survived by her seven children: Susan (Rick) Epley, Barbara (John) Hany and Bob (Laurie) Allen, all of Bloomington, Christine (Marty) Joseph of Crystal Lake, Greg (Jenny) Allen of Bloomington, Gayle Morrill of Baldwin, NY and Deborah (Mike) Pierce of Normal; 19 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and a brother Gary Thiel of Normal.

Memorials may be made to Epiphany Catholic Church – Parish Endowment.

To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Jun. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
1
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Epiphany Catholic Church,
Normal, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home
Sorry for your loss
Bill Jordan
Family
July 2, 2021
Our sympathy to the Allen family. May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a very special lady.
Claudia & Ed Agnes
Friend
June 29, 2021
Mrs. Allen will be remembered for many of her kind acts. She was always kind to me, even when Greg and I would rummage thru all the groceries she had just gotten! Love IS patient and kind. With sympathy. Drew and Jane Hoffman
Drew E Hoffman
Friend
June 28, 2021
