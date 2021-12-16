Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Bernadine E. Rickert
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
East Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery
1102 Airport Road
Bloomington, IL

Bernadine E. Rickert

Sept. 16, 1934 - Dec. 13, 2021

NORMAL - Bernadine E. Rickert, 87, of Normal, passed away December 13, 2021. She was born September 16, 1934 to Frank and Caroline (Thoma) Lentsch and married, Paul Rickert October 20, 1956. He precedes her in passing.

Bernadine is survived by her nine children; 19 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and one sibling.

A visitation will be held Friday, December 17, 2021 at St. Patrick Catholic Church of Merna from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m., with the service at 11:00 a.m. Entombment will follow at East Lawn Memorial Gardens. Out of respect for the family, we request that those in attendance do not wear perfume or other scented products.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Faith in Action, Saint Vincent de Paul, or any hospice organization.

Memories and condolences may be made to eastlawnmemorial.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Dec. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Patrick Catholic Church of Merna
IL
Dec
17
Service
11:00a.m.
St. Patrick Catholic Church of Merna
IL
Funeral services provided by:
East Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by East Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I was Bernadine´s dental hygienist at Dr. Randolph´s dental office. I always enjoyed our visits and especially appreciated that she took time to make and send me her beautiful cards. I´m so sorry for your loss.
Susan Dial
December 22, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results