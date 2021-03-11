Berneda E. "Bugg" Daniels

July 27, 1926 - Mar. 7, 2021

CLINTON - It is with deep sadness for those left behind, but great joy for our loved one, to let you know that our precious mom, grandma, sister, and friend, Berneda E. "Bugg" (McDonald) Daniels, 94, moved to her eternal home on March 7, 2021.

Berneda McDonald was born July 27, 1926 in Clinton, IL the daughter of Bill K. and Ethel S. (Kirby) McDonald. She married Tony E. Daniels, Jr. on February 3, 1951 in Clinton, IL. He passed away March 12, 2006.

Survivors include three daughters: Debra (Roger) Dwinell, Canyon Country, CA, Karren Osborne, Clinton, IL, and Shelley (Jerry) Danison, Clinton, IL; one step-son, James (Kim) Daniels, Tunas, MO; grandchildren: Ryan (Kacy) Osborne, Weldon, IL, Jim (Sandy) Daniels, Ft. Collins, CO, and Bob (Kathy) Daniels, LaPorte, CO; great-grandchildren: Radley and Maverik Osborne, Mariah Daniels, Tony Daniels, and Tyler Daniels; and three great-great grandchildren; sister, Lila Page, Watertown, SD; and brother, Dean McDonald, Washington, IL; and many nieces and nephews.

Berneda was preceded in death by her parents; granddaughter, Kristina K. Osborne; great-granddaughter, Savannah Daniels; sisters, Hester Prunty and Eloise Thoms; and brother, Duard McDonald.

After graduation from Clinton High School, Berneda worked in civil service at Great Lakes Naval Academy in Chicago, IL. She returned to Clinton and worked at the defense plant in Clinton, followed by employment as a telephone operator for General Telephone. After the modifications at GTE where telephone operators were no longer needed, she became employed at General Electric in Bloomington, retiring after 25 years of service.

Berneda was a second-generation Nazarene having started attending the First Church of the Nazarene in Clinton at six months of age in January 1927. Over the years, she enjoyed working in a number of roles and on several committees, including Women's Ministries, Vacation Bible Schools, Hospitality (planning meals for sick and shut-ins and for funeral dinners), and the Prayer Quilt Ministry. Her church family was very important to her.

She also enjoyed meeting her dear friends at the Friendship Center, the bank, a restaurant, or in homes for a hearty game or two of pinochle. She enjoyed traveling and was able to almost fulfill a "bucket list" item of visiting all 50 states, having visited 41. She enjoyed sewing, crafting, and embroidery.

She loved the Lord and truly enjoyed serving Him, as well as spending precious moments with her family. She was proud to be a Christian and an American. Our memory of her will be treasured forever. She will be greatly missed.

