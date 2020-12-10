Bernice Irene Bender

Feb. 19, 1930 - Dec. 7, 2020

FAIRBURY - Bernice Irene Bender, 90, of Fairbury, passed away at 7:55 p.m., December 7, 2020, at St. John's Hospital, Springfield.

A graveside service will be held at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, December 12, 2020, at Chatsworth Cemetery.

Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Fairbury First United Methodist Church, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, or American Heart Association.

Bernice was born February 19, 1930, in Rural Chatsworth, the daughter of Harvey and Modenia Munday Cohernour. She was united in marriage to the love of her life, Wesley E. Bender at Chatsworth First Baptist Church on June 27, 1954. He preceded her in death on July 28, 2009.

Surviving are her children: Gary D. Bender of Pineville, MO, Jeffrey A. (Betty) Bender of Lexington, and Karen Sue (Dean) Bleich of Falcon, MO; seven grandchildren: Damon (Charity) Bender of Suffolk, VA, Sarah Pouilot of Otego, MI, Jacob (Beth) Bender of Eagle River, WI, Jenny (Jason) Reynolds of Centerville, OH, Jared (Dulguun) Bender of Denver, CO, Anthony Bleich of Paxton, and Alison Bleich of Hollister, MO; eight great-grandchildren: Matthew and James Bender, Alliya, Gwenyth, and Gavin Lowry, Alison, Ashton and Ace Reynolds; sisters: Mariel Centobie of Tustin CA, Judy (Bob) Benda-Reisinger of Mission Viejo, CA, Laurie (Jim) Kadow of Bourbonnais; brother, Frank (Jane) Cohernour of Indianapolis, IN; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Don and Florence Rinkenberger of Fairbury; and many nieces and nephews.

Bernice was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers: Lee E. Ernest L., and Eldon David Cohernour; and two sisters: Hilda M. Cox and Elizabeth Griswold.

She was a 1948 graduate of Chatsworth High School. She worked in Peoria before her marriage and then assisted her husband with the farming.

Her most important job was a devoted wife and mother.

Simple things brought Bernice the most joy. She enjoyed gospel hymns, country music, socializing and entertaining friends and family in her home. She attended two card clubs for many years.

Bernice and her husband liked to travel and spent many vacations with family and friends. They especially enjoyed their winters in Arizona.

She liked canning and making jellies and jams and her hobbies included collecting roosters and chickens for over 60 years.

Bernice had a long life and enjoyed it fully.

An online registry is available at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.