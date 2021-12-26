Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Bernie Nybakke
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel
1115 East Washington Street
Bloomington, IL

Bernie Nybakke

Aug. 8, 1932 - Dec. 23, 2021

NORMAL – Bernie Nybakke, 89 of Normal passed away in Normal on Thursday, December 23, 2021. Bernie was born August 8, 1932, in Geddes, South Dakota, the son of Bennie Nybakke and Gladys (Colwell) Nybakke.

He is survived by his two sons: David (Ann Charback) Nybakke and Terry Lee (Ginger) Nybakke; three grandchildren: Mark (Amber) Nybakke, Megan Nybakke, Natalie Nybakke; and two great-grandchildren: Julian and Jaylee.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife Carol on May 12, 2020.

Bernie graduated from U-High and married Carol on his birthday, August 8, 1951.

Bernie worked a short time with Eureka, eventually taking a position at Sears in the floor care department. Montgomery Wards approached Bernie to lead their floor care department in Denver and then in the Oakland, CA branch.

After his father passed away in late 1966, Bernie, Carol and family returned to Bloomington to take over Nybakke Vacuum Shop. Bernie and Carol were involved with the Vacuum Dealer Trade Association helping vacuum dealers across the nation. Bernie and Carol retired in 1973 and moved to Meza, Arizona.

They loved to travel throughout the western part of the United States in their RV every year stopping in Bloomington to visit their sons in the spring. One of their favorite experiences was attending Elvis Presley concerts. They were able to see Elvis perform live 40 times once in 1956 to 39 times from 1971 to 1975.

Bernie and Carol loved watching the Chicago Cubs, including spending their honeymoon attending a Cubs game. They were also avid basketball fans watching any level of basketball from high school to professional.

Bernie was a loving husband, father and grandfather who will be dearly missed.

Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, is in charge of arrangements. Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories at www.calvertmemorial.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Dec. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Sorry that your Dad passed away. Always hard to lose a Parent. john
John Meek
Friend
December 29, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results