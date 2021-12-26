Bernie Nybakke

Aug. 8, 1932 - Dec. 23, 2021

NORMAL – Bernie Nybakke, 89 of Normal passed away in Normal on Thursday, December 23, 2021. Bernie was born August 8, 1932, in Geddes, South Dakota, the son of Bennie Nybakke and Gladys (Colwell) Nybakke.

He is survived by his two sons: David (Ann Charback) Nybakke and Terry Lee (Ginger) Nybakke; three grandchildren: Mark (Amber) Nybakke, Megan Nybakke, Natalie Nybakke; and two great-grandchildren: Julian and Jaylee.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife Carol on May 12, 2020.

Bernie graduated from U-High and married Carol on his birthday, August 8, 1951.

Bernie worked a short time with Eureka, eventually taking a position at Sears in the floor care department. Montgomery Wards approached Bernie to lead their floor care department in Denver and then in the Oakland, CA branch.

After his father passed away in late 1966, Bernie, Carol and family returned to Bloomington to take over Nybakke Vacuum Shop. Bernie and Carol were involved with the Vacuum Dealer Trade Association helping vacuum dealers across the nation. Bernie and Carol retired in 1973 and moved to Meza, Arizona.

They loved to travel throughout the western part of the United States in their RV every year stopping in Bloomington to visit their sons in the spring. One of their favorite experiences was attending Elvis Presley concerts. They were able to see Elvis perform live 40 times once in 1956 to 39 times from 1971 to 1975.

Bernie and Carol loved watching the Chicago Cubs, including spending their honeymoon attending a Cubs game. They were also avid basketball fans watching any level of basketball from high school to professional.

Bernie was a loving husband, father and grandfather who will be dearly missed.

Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, is in charge of arrangements. Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories at www.calvertmemorial.com.