Beth A. Hanafin
1961 - 2021
BORN
1961
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Calvert Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home
511 S Main St
Flanagan, IL

Beth A. (Whitehouse) Hanafin

June 24, 1961 - June 17, 2021

LONG POINT - Beth A. (Whitehouse) Hanafin, 59, of Long Point, IL passed away at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, June 17, 2021 at her home. Surrounded by family.

Cremation rites were accorded and a Celebration of Life will be 1 p.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021 at her home. Memorials may be made to the Streator Lions Club. Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, Flanagan, IL is assisting the family with arrangements.

Beth was born June 24, 1961 in Monticello, IL the daughter of Charles and Ramona (Valentine) Whitehouse. She married Charles Hanafin on May 5, 1979 in Farmer City, IL they enjoyed 42 years together. He survives along with two sons: Clint (Jami) Hanafin of Streator and Christopher Hanafin of McLean; three broken hearted grandchildren: Maia, Kealy, and Coleman; one brother George (Pam) Whitehouse; and one sister Sandy Whitehouse both of Farmer City; and her beloved pets: Shadow and Oreo.

Beth worked in the office of the family business Hanafin Repair and Beth enjoyed spending her time quilting. She particularly loved making quilts for people she loved. She also was gracious and donated several quilts to charity. You could find Beth relaxing on the lake with her cabin fever friends during the summer. She was happy to host family, friends, and care for her husband after a long day of fishing. Beth adored her family and would do anything for them. She leaves a legacy of strength, generosity, patriotism, and tough love. Her family looks forward to seeing her again someday in heaven.


Published by The Pantagraph on Jun. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
at her home
IL
Funeral services provided by:
Calvert Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I´m am so sorry to hear of Beths passing She always put a smile on my face, and was a very talented piecer She will truly be missed by everyone who knew her
Jeanie Thorp
Friend
June 22, 2021
