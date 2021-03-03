Betty J. Bill

Oct. 24, 1921 - March 1, 2021

ROANOKE - Betty J. Bill, 99, of Metamora, formerly of Roanoke, passed away 5:05 a.m. on Monday, March 1, 2021 at Snyder Village Health Center in Metamora.

She was born on October 24, 1921 in Gridley, IL to Elmer and Gladys Zimmerman Punke. She married Donald L. Bill Sr. on October 26, 1940 in Davenport, IA. He passed away on April, 11, 1996.

Surviving is one son, Donald L. (Laurel) Bill Jr. of Anchorage, AK; two daughters: Donna Gaffney of East Peoria; Christine (Jerry) Osko of Metamora; one sister, Marilyn (Ray) Evans of Bradford, IL; eight grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Venessa Bastian; two brothers; and five sisters.

Betty was a homemaker and worked for Schierer's Dairy in Roanoke for 17 years before retiring.

Betty was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Roanoke and she loved spending time with her family and enjoyed playing cards.

Private family services for Betty will be held at a later date and burial will be in Roanoke Township Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences and tributes may be sent to the family at knappjohnsonharris.com.