Betty Louise Camp

June 30, 1929 - Dec. 24, 2021

NORMAL – Betty Louise Camp, 92, passed peacefully with her family at her side on December 24, 2021. There will be a graveside service at a later date in Friends Cemetery, Bentown.

Betty was born June 30, 1929, in Decatur, IL, to Charles and Pauline Cochran. She married Dale Camp November 1948 in Decatur.

Surviving are three daughters: Kathy Camp, Susan Camp (Randy Hoffman), both of Bloomington, Pamela (Marty) O'Neall of Stratford, WI; and three grandchildren: Matthew (Valerie) O'Neall, Katie (Jacob) Eckeberger, and Beau (Alice) Bundy. There are four great-grandchildren. Betty was preceded in death by her parents; sister Mary; her son, Ron Bundy; and her husband Dale.

After moving to Bloomington-Normal in 1951, Betty was a stay-at-home mom and bookkeeper for Camp Refrigeration. She and Dale enjoyed many years traveling throughout the U.S. in their motorhome. She will be deeply missed by her family.