Betty J. Fetters

March 15, 1926 - Dec. 22, 2021

NORMAL - Betty J. Fetters, 95 of Normal passed away at 12:30 AM on Wednesday December 22, 2021, at Heritage Health in Normal.

There will be a Funeral Mass at 11 AM Thursday December 30, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chenoa. Father William Keebler will officiate. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will be later in Avon Park, Florida.

Beck Memorial Home in Bloomington is handling arrangements.

Betty was born March 15, 1926, in South Bend, Indiana to Charles and Sarah Leister White. She married Glen Fetters on June 4, 1949, in South Bend. He preceded her in death in March of 2000.

Betty is survived by her son, David (Agnes) Fetters of Clayton, IN; two daughters: Janice Elsner of Sebring, FL and Patty (Joe) Solberg of Lexington; eight grandchildren: Chris Slagle, Tom (Keely) Solberg, Karen (EriK) McConnell, John (Donieka) Solberg, Mary (Josh) Palma, Jim (Haley) Solberg, Lesley Fetters, Mary Wright; and 11 great-grandchildren: Mackenzie, Olivia, Chloe, Henry Glen, Joe, Logan, Abel and Elliott. She was preceded in death by one sister, Della Horning; and nine brothers: Verne, Art, Don, Roy, Noble, Max, Martin, Walt, and Richard White.

In 1980, Betty retired from many years of nursing in labor and delivery.

If Betty didn't know you well, she was always known for saying "Did you know I have nine brothers and one sister?" She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and aunt to many. She loved to garden and do endless yardwork. She prided herself in being able to do that well into her 80's. She lived a very full and giving life. She will be greatly missed.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church in Lexington, where she was a member.

