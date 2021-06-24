Betty Ann Saylor Girard Holmes

BLOOMINGTON - Betty Ann Saylor Girard Holmes, of Bloomington, would like to let you know that after 90 years, her work here is done. She received an assignment on Monday afternoon, June 7, 2021. A type of an offer you cannot refuse, for an appointment from which she will not be returning.

This mission comes with a huge sign-on bonus. Her new journey takes her to a wonderful and joyous place where she will be enjoying laughter, music, flowers, socializing, dancing, and most of all--a reunion with her family and friends that she has not seen in a very long time.

Betty left very clear instructions to celebrate her life here on earth and we will do just that on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at the VFW in Bloomington from 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. We would like to invite family and friends to come and share stories and memories of her.

A private family graveside service at East Lawn Memorial Gardens will be held on Sunday, July 18, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., her 91st birthday.

To read the full obituary, please visit eastlawnmemorial.com.