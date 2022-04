Betty Lee Knuckles

July 25, 1929 - Feb. 15, 2022

BLOOMINGTON - Betty Lee Knuckles, left our earthly realm peacefully on February 15, 2022.

A Celebration of her Life will be held on Saturday, April 30, 2022, in the Fellowship Hall at Second Presbyterian Church in Bloomington from 11:00 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.