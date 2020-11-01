Betty Lou Holmquist

May 16, 1930 - Oct. 29, 2020

BLOOMINGTON - Betty Lou Holmquist, age 90, of Bloomington, IL passed away at 11:40 AM, Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Luther Oaks, Bloomington, IL. Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL, and will be limited to 50 persons at a time. Masks are required. Her Celebration service will be 11:00 AM, Thursday, November 5, 2020, at East White Oak Bible Church, 11922 E. 2000 North Rd, Carlock, IL. Rev. Larry Van Gundy, her son-in-law, will be officiating. The service will be live streamed at the church for those who cannot attend. Private inurnment will be at Chapel Lawn Cemetery, Schererville, IN. The family suggests memorials be made to Gideons International, Alzheimer's Association, or Living Stone Communities.

Betty was born May 16, 1930, in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Leland Clifton and Beatrice Schuyler O'Dell. She married Charles Edward Holmquist on September 6, 1952 in Chicago, IL. He passed away April 9, 2013.

Surviving are her two children: Kerry (Larry) Van Gundy, Bloomington, IL, Edward (Dawn) Holmquist, DeMotte, IN; six grandchildren: Ashlee (Rick) Goettsche, Aaron (Christine) Van Gundy, Ryne Holmquist, Britain Holmquist, Chloe' Wallace, Caitlyn Wallace; three great-grandchildren: Spencer, Grace, and Glory; one sister, Gloria (Jim) Vogt, Caldwell, ID, and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Betty is preceded in death by her parents, two sisters: Jean Payne, Patsy McLean-Downing; and three brothers: Robert, Francis, and Jack O'Dell.

Betty was a delightful, Godly lady, beloved wife and ministry partner, selfless mom, loving grandma, thrilled great-grandma, devoted friend, caring neighbor. "The joy of the Lord" was her strength, and she exhibited that joy in her winsome, warm, generous approach to life each day. There was always a joke or a story for her to tell, a reason to dance and celebrate. Betty never knew a stranger and quickly made friends and boldly shared her faith wherever she went. She was known for sharing tracts about the love of her Savior Jesus and the comfort she found in the Bible. Her other trademarks were $2 bills and Rice Krispie Treats, and she gave away hundreds of both. Her genuine love of Jesus showed in all she did, which included over 35 years in the banking field and 40 years of teaching Sunday School. In her mid-80's she became a vibrant part of Living Stone Communities, a church-plant in west Bloomington. Monthly gatherings with the Senior Saints of East White Oak Bible Church put her in her element, as well as neighborhood Grill Nights and life-on-life with her neighbors and church family. As a member of the Luther Oaks community, Betty made many special friends and gave and received much love. She is already greatly missed, but we know she is having the BEST time of her life now, with Jesus.

